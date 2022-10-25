Sunak should have ‘decency’ and call general election, says ex-Tory Party member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak should have ‘decency’ and call general election, says ex-Tory Party member

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 8.03am
Rishi Sunak has replaced Liz Truss as Tory leader (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak has replaced Liz Truss as Tory leader (Leon Neal/PA)

A nurse who cancelled his Conservative Party membership and joined Labour has said Rishi Sunak should have “decency and respect for British people” and call a general election.

Marc Evans, 33, has voted for the Conservatives in consecutive elections since he left university but renounced his political party of more than a decade in the midst of Boris Johnson’s partygate scandal in May this year.

Mr Evans, after five years of Conservative membership, joined Labour and said its leader Sir Keir Starmer would be “necessary change” for the country instead of MPs “who do not represent the British people”.

“They are an utter disgrace,” Mr Evans, who lives in Bristol, told the PA news agency.

Conservative leadership bid
Some party members have suggested they will cancel their memberships and vote Reform UK following Rishi Sunak’s leadership win (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It seems like they’re in a sinking ship and they’re trying to plug holes.

“Rishi Sunak is now the successor of the successor of Boris, who won the election in 2019 – I don’t think he’s got the mandate to govern, I think there should be a general election now.

“I think he needs to have the decency and respect for the British people… We’ve had 12 years of Conservative rule (and) the country is in turmoil.”

Mr Evans described feeling “let down” by the mini-budget unveiled by Liz Truss’s administration that sunk the pound and plunged the UK into deeper financial crisis.

He considers himself “a traditional conservative” but believes the Tories are now “representing their own interests or the interests of the ultra-wealthy” rather than the British public.

“I do think (my views) are now completely detached from where the Conservative Party is,” Mr Evans said.

Marc Evans
Marc Evans and his partner Kate Thawley (Marc Evans/PA)

“They’re not listening to the British people and they’re not trying to understand where people are coming from and the struggles that people are going through.

Mr Evans also said he feels “let down” by the Tories.

“As a nurse… I’ve just been paid for this month, my mortgage has just come out and my other bills have just come out and I’m just about to go back into my overdraft,” he said.

“I’ve used food banks, I feel I’ve got no support at the moment and I just feel completely let down and trapped by the system at the moment as well.

“My wage is decent compared to some in this country but I still feel that I’m really struggling and there will be a lot of people out there a lot worse off than myself.”

Mr Evans said Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour Party conference in September “stood out” to him as “being a new direction that we need to take”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mr Evans said Rishi Sunak is ‘a successor of a successor of Boris Johnson’ and should not govern (Daniel Leal/PA)

“The message from Labour at the moment is clear, it feels consistent, it feels calm,” he said.

“Giving Keir Starmer a chance and actually listening to what he had to say at the Labour Party conference, I think that really stood out to me as being a new direction that we need to take, that we need to make these fundamental changes.

“Whereas the message coming from the Conservative Party does seem rash and unorganised, and dishevelled.”

Mr Evans suggested Mr Sunak, who is set to become prime minister after an audience with the King on Tuesday, should call a general election and “accept defeat”.

“I don’t think it’s possible for them to claw their way back right now, I think they are too far gone,” he said.

“I think what they need to do is give the public what we want which is a general election.

“They need to admit defeat as it looks fairly certain they will lose heavily.

“They need to then regroup and refresh and think carefully about how they can get the public back on board at future elections.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak to face first Prime Minister’s questions as he commences premiership
NHS leaders fear that they will need to raid existing budgets to prevent bed blocking this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Academy says its British pilots are not passing classified information to China
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy is co-chair of the group (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour child poverty commission to hold first meeting
US President Joe Biden spoke with Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (Toby Melville/PA)
UK remains ‘closest ally’, Biden tells Sunak
Rishi Sunak waves from the door of 10 Downing Street after becoming Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)
Less diverse but some surprise comebacks: Key statistics about the new Cabinet
Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday evening (Yui Mok/PA)
UK support for Ukraine ‘as strong as ever’, Sunak tells Zelensky in call
The Union Flag flies above the Victoria Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Peers pay tribute to Baroness May Blood following death aged 84
Johnny Mercer in Downing Street, London on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Johnny Mercer returns as veterans’ minister in Sunak reshuffle
Gavin Williamson in Downing Street, London on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak ally and former education secretary Gavin Williamson returns to Government

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Rishi Sunak has replaced Liz Truss as Tory leader (Leon Neal/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented