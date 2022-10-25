Slight improvement recorded for A&E waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Slight improvement recorded for A&E waiting times

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 10.29am Updated: October 25 2022, 12.35pm
The latest A&E waiting times figures cover the week ending October 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The latest A&E waiting times figures cover the week ending October 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Waiting times in Scotland’s A&E departments have improved slightly on last week, figures show.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland released on Tuesday show 65.3% of emergency department attendees were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in the week to October 16.

This figure is a slight rise from the 64.2% recorded in the week before.

The Scottish Government has said 95% of patients should be seen within the four-hour target, but this has not been met since the early days of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, some 3,051 people waited more than eight hours in A&E departments, a decrease from 3,553 the previous week.

The number of people who waited half a day at A&E also fell slightly, from 1,506 to 1,350.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said recovery from the pandemic ‘will not happen overnight’ (PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “A&E departments are working under significant pressure and, in common with healthcare systems in the UK and globally, the pandemic continues to affect services.

“Recovery from the pandemic will not happen overnight and we are working with boards on measures to reduce pressure as we enter what will be a challenging winter period.

“We will recruit 1,000 new NHS staff, including 750 frontline nurses from overseas. Our £50 million Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative looks to drive down A&E waits by offering alternatives to hospital, such as Hospital at Home, directing people to more appropriate urgent care settings and scheduling urgent appointments to avoid long waits.

“The rollout of our Out-patient Antimicrobial Therapy service allows patients to be treated at home or in the community and has already saved 45,000 bed days.

“A&E pressures are being driven by delays in discharge elsewhere in our hospitals. That’s why a focus of our winter plan is on social care and actions to encourage integration authorities to help ease delays.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Scotland’s sky-high A&E waiting times are a full-blown scandal – months before we even hit the peak of winter pressures.

“It’s a tragedy that over a third of patients have once again waited more than four hours in pain and distress in our emergency departments this week on Humza Yousaf’s watch. And even when people are finally seen, they are being treated in chaotic surroundings in corridors and waiting rooms instead of beds.

“Staff and patients in our emergency departments are experiencing some of the worst conditions in living memory and people are terrified.

“Our heroic NHS staff are working flat-out to try and give patients the care they deserve, but the reality is that patients will continue to die needlessly as a result of these delays.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Week in, week out, we are told how seriously the SNP are taking this crisis, yet their inaction as this crisis continues to deepen is shocking.

“I have been proposing solutions to relieve the pressure on our NHS staff and patients for months, but Humza Yousaf just has his fingers in his ears and his party has voted them down. His own NHS winter statement was completely devoid of substance. We cannot carry on like this.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “The humanitarian crisis in our A&E has carried on for too long. Week after week thousands of Scots are left to suffer for hours in our emergency departments.

“The SNP have promised repeatedly to get a hold of this crisis, but there is no end in sight. Each week we see that there is little improvement.

“Despite promises to the contrary, NHS staff and patients are still being left high and dry by their Health Secretary.

“With winter coming, Humza Yousaf must get a grip of this crisis without any further delay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak to face first Prime Minister’s questions as he commences premiership
NHS leaders fear that they will need to raid existing budgets to prevent bed blocking this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Academy says its British pilots are not passing classified information to China
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy is co-chair of the group (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour child poverty commission to hold first meeting
US President Joe Biden spoke with Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (Toby Melville/PA)
UK remains ‘closest ally’, Biden tells Sunak
Rishi Sunak waves from the door of 10 Downing Street after becoming Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)
Less diverse but some surprise comebacks: Key statistics about the new Cabinet
Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday evening (Yui Mok/PA)
UK support for Ukraine ‘as strong as ever’, Sunak tells Zelensky in call
The Union Flag flies above the Victoria Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Peers pay tribute to Baroness May Blood following death aged 84
Johnny Mercer in Downing Street, London on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Johnny Mercer returns as veterans’ minister in Sunak reshuffle
Gavin Williamson in Downing Street, London on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak ally and former education secretary Gavin Williamson returns to Government

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
The latest A&E waiting times figures cover the week ending October 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented