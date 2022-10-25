Jacob Rees-Mogg out of Cabinet as ‘socialist’ Rishi Sunak shakes up Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jacob Rees-Mogg out of Cabinet as ‘socialist’ Rishi Sunak shakes up Government

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 1.05pm Updated: October 25 2022, 2.59pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg is returning to the backbenches (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg is returning to the backbenches (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has quit as business secretary after conceding he would not get a job in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet despite recanting his claim that the new Prime Minister is a “socialist”.

The old ally of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss was the first to acknowledge on Tuesday that he was out as the newly appointed Conservative leader began a Government shake-up.

Kit Malthouse, who was a deputy under Mr Johnson when he was London mayor, is out as education secretary, a source close to the outgoing Cabinet minister told the PA news agency.

Johnson-loyalist Simon Clarke is no longer levelling-up secretary, while Sir Jake Berry, a champion of the former prime minister’s levelling-up agenda, has been despatched as Tory Party chairman, saying “all good things must come to an end”.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister (James Manning/PA)

Wendy Morton is out as chief whip after a chaotic period that culminated in farcical scenes during a Commons vote the night before Ms Truss announced her resignation.

Brandon Lewis is no longer justice secretary and Chloe Smith is out as work and pensions secretary despite supporting Mr Sunak in the leadership contest.

A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg told PA: “He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet.

“He’s happy to support the Prime Minister from the backbenches.”

During the last Tory leadership contest, Mr Rees-Mogg described Mr Sunak as the “much-lamented socialist chancellor” who had put up taxes during the coronavirus pandemic.

And he accused Mr Sunak of “disloyalty” to Mr Johnson, with many Conservatives blaming the new leader for bringing down the old one by resigning as chancellor.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
Jacob Rees-Mogg accused Rishi Sunak of ‘disloyalty’ to Boris Johnson and branded the ex-chancellor a ‘socialist’, a description he later recanted (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But on Tuesday Mr Rees-Mogg backed down and told The Telegraph he would now serve in Mr Sunak’s Government if asked.

Asked about the “socialist” charge, the MP replied: “That was said in the run-up to the leadership campaign, under very different circumstances.

“The leader of the Conservative Party is clearly not a socialist.”

Ms Morton said she is returning to the backbenches less than a week after the Government’s response to a Labour-led motion on fracking descended into farce.

She was overheard saying she had resigned at that point, but after hours of uncertainty Ms Truss’s No 10 insisted in the middle of the night that she remained chief whip.

Mr Sunak did not keep her on.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Former chief whip Wendy Morton is returning to the backbenches (Aaron Chown/PA)

Robert Buckland is out as Welsh secretary, writing on Twitter that he is leaving “at my request”.

Ms Smith is no longer work and pensions secretary despite backing Mr Sunak in the leadership race, and Ranil Jayawardena is out as environment secretary.

Mr Lewis resigned as justice secretary as Mr Sunak was holding meetings in his new office in the House of Commons.

“Our party is at a crossroads,” Mr Lewis said in his resignation letter to the Prime Minister.

“We now have an opportunity to reunite and rebuild, and we must take it. We must come together and deliver the mandate we were given by the British people.

“We have a duty to the country to do so, at a time of economic hardship for so many. It is no exaggeration to say that the future of the Conservative Party and everything we stand for is at stake if we do not.

“You will have my support from the backbenches in addressing the economic crisis we face, bringing our party together and delivering on the promises we put forward in the 2019 manifesto, on which we won such an overwhelming majority.”

Mr Sunak pledged to “build a Government that represents the very best traditions of my party” as he seeks to unite the warring factions.

