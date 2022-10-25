Suspected members of Channel crossings people smuggling network arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Suspected members of Channel crossings people smuggling network arrested

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 4.19pm Updated: October 25 2022, 7.17pm
Small boats and outboard motors were found (PA)
Small boats and outboard motors were found (PA)

Six men suspected of being part of a people smuggling network behind Channel crossings have been arrested in France.

The group, from Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan and France, are accused of storing boats which would have been used by migrants to make the journey across the Channel to the UK, the National Crime Agency said.

Four boats and motors, as well as 133 lifejackets, were seized from a lock-up garage in northern France when the arrests were made between October 18 and 20.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Boats used by migrants to cross the Channel which are being stored at a warehouse in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

According to French police, the group visited the garage 20 times between July 29 and October 20 and are said to have taken delivery of the boats.

They are due to stand trial in the French courts in February next year.

NCA deputy director Andrea Wilson said: “These arrests and the significant seizure of boats and lifejackets are a result of the close partnership working between the NCA and our partners in France.

“Seizing these items means they will not be utilised by criminal gangs sending people on these dangerous Channel crossings.”

The news follows unconfirmed reports that around 30 migrants are missing after about 80 are said to have landed undetected in Kent on Sunday.

Police were reportedly called to a home where one man had gone to ask to use a phone.

This is the third time this year an “uncontrolled landing” has been recorded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), after other incidents in June and September.

2021 saw 39 uncontrolled landings, the MoD previously said.

It is understood the latest incident took place on Shakespeare beach in Dover involving two boats, with Border Force officials and police officers arriving shortly afterwards to apprehend the people who were still in the area.

The Home Office refused to provide any more information or confirm how many people had been detained in the incident and whether any were still unaccounted for.

The department did not explain why it could not provide the information other than to say it would not comment on a live investigation.

Kent Police also declined to provide any information on its involvement in the incident, instead directing questions to the Home Office.

More than 38,000 people have been recorded as arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year, according to provisional government figures.

This includes more than 13,000 since the start of September.

On Sunday, 528 people were recorded making the journey in 10 boats but no crossings took place on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak to face first Prime Minister’s questions as he commences premiership
NHS leaders fear that they will need to raid existing budgets to prevent bed blocking this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Academy says its British pilots are not passing classified information to China
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy is co-chair of the group (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour child poverty commission to hold first meeting
US President Joe Biden spoke with Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (Toby Melville/PA)
UK remains ‘closest ally’, Biden tells Sunak
Rishi Sunak waves from the door of 10 Downing Street after becoming Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)
Less diverse but some surprise comebacks: Key statistics about the new Cabinet
Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday evening (Yui Mok/PA)
UK support for Ukraine ‘as strong as ever’, Sunak tells Zelensky in call
The Union Flag flies above the Victoria Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Peers pay tribute to Baroness May Blood following death aged 84
Johnny Mercer in Downing Street, London on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Johnny Mercer returns as veterans’ minister in Sunak reshuffle
Gavin Williamson in Downing Street, London on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak ally and former education secretary Gavin Williamson returns to Government

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Small boats and outboard motors were found (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented