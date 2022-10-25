MSPs accept general principles of Hunting with Dogs Bill but pledge amendments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Proposals to crack down on fox hunting loopholes have passed a first stage in the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs, however, have pledged to raise amendments to several aspects of the Hunting with Dogs Bill before it can be considered as law.

The Bill seeks to allow farmers, land managers and conservation groups to effectively manage wildlife where necessary – but aims to prevent loopholes being exploited to allow illegal hunting.

Scottish Labour and the Scottish Greens said their parties support the general principles of the legislation but will oppose plans for a licencing scheme that could allow hunters to find ways around the ban.

Concerns were also raised over livestock, woodland or crops risks and landowners who may not be able to control predators without the use of multiple dogs.

Mairi McAllan, Environment and Biodiversity Minister, said the legislation was necessary to close loopholes in existing law (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Opening the stage one debate on Tuesday, Environment and Biodiversity Minister Mairi McAllan said she wanted to finish the work started 20 years ago when the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act became law.

“Unfortunately this legislation has not proven to be as robust and effective as it was intended,” she said.

She continued: “As we seek to tackle illegal hunting, we must be clear about the need for farmers, land managers, conservationists and environmental groups to continue having access to legitimate and legal control methods.”

A two-dog limit would be introduced for the lawful activity of searching for and stalking or flushing wild animals, according to proposals.

Colin Smyth MSP, Scottish Labour’s animal welfare spokesperson, said the proposal does not close loopholes in existing legislation, but instead it “merely licences them”.

He said: “It’s time to end the cruelty of hunting with dogs once and for all. It’s 20 years since the Protection of Mammals Bill was passed by Parliament.

“Since then, a minority have sought to ignore both the letter and the spirit of that law to exploit loopholes to believe that despite the will of Parliament, despite overwhelming public opposition to hunting with dogs, it should be business as usual.

“For them, this Bill as it stands will mean a continuation of that business as usual. The Bill does not fully close the loopholes. It merely licences them.”

Jim Fairlie, who is SNP MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire and a sheep farmer, said the licencing scheme is “absolutely essential” to protecting livestock.

Holyrood’s Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee had previously called for urgent clarity over the proposals – specifically around how the licencing scheme would work in practice.