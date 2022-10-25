Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 6.05pm
The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales is to set up a state-owned renewable energy company to tackle energy insecurity, the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency.

The company, which is yet to have a name, will initially look at developing onshore wind farms on the country’s woodland estate, the Welsh Government confirmed on Tuesday.

It is expected to launch in April 2024 and will become the only government-run company of its kind in the UK.

The nation’s climate change minister Julie James said the “significant” profits generated by the business would be reinvested back into the community, with income also going towards making homes more energy efficient and creating clean energy jobs.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The plans to create a renewable energy development company were announced in the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

During a statement in the Senedd, Ms James said: “This is a truly historic moment for Wales.

“If other countries are anything to go by then we should expect considerable returns from our investment and – as we share the ambitions of these other nations – we have a genuine opportunity to produce income that will really help us to deliver here.”

She added: “We are in a climate emergency and our approach is in stark contrast to the UK Government that is focusing on fracking and fossil fuels – opposed by most communities and incompatible with our international obligations.”

The minister called the current UK market “bad for bill payers” and said the ambition was to make energy cheaper for Welsh households.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer vowed last month to set up a publicly owned clean energy company within the party’s first year of government should it come to power.

The government in Cardiff Bay said it had been working on its idea to start a renewable energy business since early 2020.

It is estimated the first projects will begin two to three years after the company launches, with money expected to start rolling in towards the end of the decade.

Limited grid capacity outside the North and South Wales corridors will however constrain the type of projects the government is able to explore.

Gwynt y Mor offshore wind farm
Wales’s grid capacity must be improved quickly to take advantage of its on and offshore wind potential, a Welsh Affairs Committee report said last week (Ben Birchall/PA)

A report released last week by the UK Government’s Welsh Affairs Committee called Westminster’s lack of action on improving grid connectivity a “significant threat to economic growth in Wales”.

Committee chairman Stephen Crabb MP said Wales had “huge potential” in the renewable energy market and called for grid improvements to be “sped up”.

At the moment many of the renewable energy projects in Wales, as in the rest of the UK, are developed by other state-owned companies.

Pen y Cymoedd, the largest wind farm in England and Wales which is capable of producing enough electricity yearly to power 15% of Welsh homes, was developed by Swedish-owned company Vattenfall.

Another project in South Wales called Y Bryn is being developed by a consortium of Electricity Supply Board (ESB) and Coriolis. ESB is 95% owned by the Irish government.

Other state developers active in Wales include China and Norway.

Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
