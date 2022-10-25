Restoring Stormont executive ‘should be priority for reappointed NI Secretary’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restoring Stormont executive ‘should be priority for reappointed NI Secretary’

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 7.34pm
Chris Heaton-Harris has been reappointed as Northern Ireland Secretary (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chris Heaton-Harris has been reappointed as Northern Ireland Secretary (Victoria Jones/PA)

Restoring the Stormont executive should be the number one priority for the newly reappointed Northern Ireland Secretary, Sinn Fein has said.

As new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday, Downing Street announced that Chris Heaton-Harris would remain in the Northern Ireland job.

Mr Heaton-Harris was first appointed to the role by Liz Truss in September, replacing Shailesh Vara.

He had initially supported Boris Johnson in his bid to return to No 10, but switched his support to Mr Sunak when the former prime minister announced he would not be running.

During his time in Northern Ireland Mr Heaton-Harris, a former chairman of the European Research Group (ERG), has repeatedly called for the restoration of the powersharing institutions at Stormont.

The Assembly and executive are currently not operating as the DUP continues to protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, which has placed checks on movement of some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Heaton-Harris has insisted that he will call fresh Stormont elections on Friday, if the Stormont institutions are not restored before a six-month legislative deadline expires.

The Stormont Assembly has been recalled on Thursday in the latest attempt to elect a new speaker – a bid that will be blocked by the DUP.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she would be meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris on Wednesday.

She tweeted: “Restoration of the Executive is the number one priority to help workers and families.

“I will be meeting the reappointed SoS @chhcalling in Belfast tomorrow.”

