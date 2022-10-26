New Wales Secretary wants to get families and firms through challenging winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Wales Secretary wants to get families and firms through challenging winter

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 1.08pm
David TC Davies arriving in Downing Street, London (PA)
David TC Davies arriving in Downing Street, London (PA)

The new Secretary of State for Wales has said his first priority is to get families and businesses “through this challenging winter”.

Veteran Tory politician David TC Davies, was promoted to the Cabinet role on Tuesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after his predecessor Sir Robert Buckland resigned.

The Monmouth MP backed Mr Sunak in the most recent leadership contest after voting in September for Liz Truss, whose premiership came to an end after just 49 days.

Mr Davies told PA news agency it was a “privilege and an honour to be appointed” and that he would “promote the interests of the people of Wales”.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for the trust that has been placed in me,” Mr Davies said on Wednesday after first Cabinet meeting in Downing Street.

“We now have a new Prime Minister and a new Cabinet who are determined to focus on delivering for the people that we serve.

Cabinet Meeting
The new Cabinet (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in Westminster and with the Welsh Government on the common goal of improving lives and increasing opportunity for all the people of Wales.

“Wales and the rest of the UK face significant challenges,” he added.

“I understand that the cost of living and the economic situation are having a significant impact on every single person in the country.

“My first priority is to help ensure families, businesses and individuals across Wales are helped through this challenging winter.

“I promise to be a strong advocate for Wales around the Cabinet table, doing all I can to promote the interests of the people of Wales.”

Mr Davies said he wanted to work on growing investment in Wales including unlocking the country’s potential for producing renewable and nuclear energy, and ensuring it continues to benefit from the union.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford congratulated Mr Davies on his new role and said: “We look forward to building a constructive relationship as we work together for the benefit of the people of Wales.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: “David will be invaluable in ensuring Wales is at the heart of the UK Government.”

It is understood the Welsh Government believed it had begun to build a good working relationship with Mr Buckland during his short four months in the post.

Having served as junior minister in the Wales Office since 2019 Mr Davies has had no shortage of clashes with Welsh MPs and the Welsh Government over matters including Covid pandemic rules, coal tip safety and the state of the union, therefore it remains to be seen if he can foster cooperation between his Government and other parties.

Mr Drakeford who revealed on Twitter that he had received a phone call from Mr Sunak on Tuesday night said he had told the new PM the last thing people in Wales need is a “further dose of Tory austerity”.

Former PM Liz Truss did not once call Mr Drakeford or Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her brief time in office, breaking with the informal tradition of contacting the leaders of devolved governments shortly after coming into office.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
Sir Robert Buckland resigned as Wales Secretary saying he would support the new PM from the backbenches (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Davies was born in London but was brought up in South Wales and went to Bassaleg School, a comprehensive school just outside of Newport.

After leaving school he went to work for British Steel and joined the Territorial Army, serving for 18 months as a Gunner with 104 Air Defence Regiment at Raglan Barracks.

He also worked for his family’s shipping company, Burrow Heath Ltd and served as a Special Constable for nine years with the British Transport Police.

He was elected as a Welsh Assembly member for Monmouth in 1999 and held the seat until 2007.

In 2005 he was first elected to parliament and has ever since been Monmouth’s representative in Westminster.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
Mr Davies among Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s newly formed cabinet (PA)

Chair of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee between 2010 and 2019, Mr Davies was also an assistant government whip from February 2020 to July this year.

His appointment means the Government will avoid the criticism it faced over having an MP representing a seat in England as Welsh Secretary.

Sir Robert, who is from Llanelli in South Wales, was the MP for South Swindon.

Mr Davies is also a fluent Welsh speaker and went on Welsh language channel S4C’s political programme Y Byd yn ei Le – The World in its Place – two weeks ago to defend the Government’s mini-budget.

He told presenters: “The budget has had an effect, and it’s had an effect on the markets, on mortgage payments, there’s no two ways about it – I accept that.

“But if we hadn’t done anything, the fact that many businesses wouldn’t be able to pay their bills, that lots of homes wouldn’t be able to afford their bills, would also have had an effect.

“There’s no simple answer.”

