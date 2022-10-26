Sunak reintroduces fracking ban as he vows to ‘stand by manifesto’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rishi Sunak has reintroduced the moratorium on fracking in England, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman gave the confirmation after Mr Sunak was pressed on the issue at his first Prime Minister’s Questions.

The PM told the Commons he “stands by” the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto and insisted his Government will deliver on what was agreed at the UN Cop26 Glasgow climate talks.

Conservative former prime minister Liz Truss had lifted the ban, as she argued it would strengthen the country’s energy supply.

Rishi Sunak faced his first PMQs just 24 hours after taking on the top job (House of Commons/PA)

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion) said in the Commons: “Yesterday, he (Rishi Sunak) promised to fix her (Liz Truss) mistakes as well as to uphold the party’s 2019 manifesto.

“So, if he is a man of his word, will he start by reversing the green light she gave to fracking since it’s categorically not been shown to be safe, and instead maintain the moratorium that was pledged in that very manifesto that he promised to uphold?”

The Prime Minister replied: “I have already said I stand by the manifesto on that. But what I would say is that I’m proud that this Government has passed the landmark Environment Act, putting more protections for the natural environment than we have ever had with a clear plan to deliver.

“And I can give the honourable lady my commitment that we will deliver on all those ambitions. We will deliver on what we said at Cop (Cop26) because we care deeply about passing our children an environment in a better state than we found it ourselves.”