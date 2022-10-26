Consultation opens on tightening laws around grouse shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consultation opens on tightening laws around grouse shooting

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 2.10pm Updated: October 26 2022, 4.55pm
Views are being sought on tighter laws around grouse shooting in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Views are being sought on tighter laws around grouse shooting in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

A consultation has been launched on tighter laws around grouse shooting in Scotland.

The proposals will form a new Wildlife Management (Grouse Moor) Bill in a bid to ensure grouse moors are managed in a sustainable way in order to protect wildlife and the environment.

The consultation, set to run until December 8, is seeking views on topics including the introduction of a licensing scheme for grouse shooting, increased regulation of muirburn, a ban on glue traps and more regulation for other wildlife traps.

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said: “Over a number of years, the Scottish Government has introduced a wide range of measures to tackle wildlife crime, including a poisons amnesty, restrictions on general licences, and, most recently, significant increases in penalties for wildlife crimes.

“Despite these measures, the persecution of raptors persists in Scotland. That is why we commissioned the independent Werritty Review and why we will now move to implement its recommendations in full.

“I recognise that the management of grouse moors for grouse shooting makes an important contribution to the rural economy.

“However, it is clear that grouse moors must be managed in a sustainable and responsible way, ensuring minimal negative impact on other wildlife, and that we cannot tolerate raptor persecution by a destructive minority.”

A group of organisations has urged the Scottish Government to ensure a licensing scheme does not jeopardise jobs and conservation work in rural areas.

A joint statement issued by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups, the Scottish Countryside Alliance, the Scottish Gamekeepers Association, the Scottish Association for Country Sports, and Scottish Land & Estates said any legislation “must not hamper what is a world-class rural business sector”.

The statement read: “Done wrongly, licensing could put at risk much-needed rural employment, as well as the outstanding conservation work undertaken on a daily basis by moorland managers.

“Licensing grouse shooting is ostensibly aimed at tackling raptor persecution, but it is abundantly clear that over many years a massive amount of progress has been made in dealing with this issue and incidents are at a historic low – progress that has been recognised by the Scottish Government.

“We are also concerned that the licensing of muirburn – the controlled burning of heather – could, done wrongly, infringe upon efforts to combat devastating wildfires and promote carbon capture.

“When all this is taken into consideration, it is difficult to see why licensing is necessary – and that is why our organisations have been opposed from the outset.

“We do, however, acknowledge the political reality that Scottish Government has the power to license grouse shooting and muirburn. It is vital that these licensing schemes are proportionate, transparent and workable. If a scheme were to be overbearing, it would threaten so much good work.”

