Consultation opens on tightening laws around grouse shooting

A consultation has been launched on tighter laws around grouse shooting in Scotland.

The proposals will form a new Wildlife Management (Grouse Moor) Bill in a bid to ensure grouse moors are managed in a sustainable way in order to protect wildlife and the environment.

The consultation, set to run until December 8, is seeking views on topics including the introduction of a licensing scheme for grouse shooting, increased regulation of muirburn, a ban on glue traps and more regulation for other wildlife traps.

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said: “Over a number of years, the Scottish Government has introduced a wide range of measures to tackle wildlife crime, including a poisons amnesty, restrictions on general licences, and, most recently, significant increases in penalties for wildlife crimes.

“Despite these measures, the persecution of raptors persists in Scotland. That is why we commissioned the independent Werritty Review and why we will now move to implement its recommendations in full.

“I recognise that the management of grouse moors for grouse shooting makes an important contribution to the rural economy.

“However, it is clear that grouse moors must be managed in a sustainable and responsible way, ensuring minimal negative impact on other wildlife, and that we cannot tolerate raptor persecution by a destructive minority.”

A group of organisations has urged the Scottish Government to ensure a licensing scheme does not jeopardise jobs and conservation work in rural areas.

A joint statement issued by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups, the Scottish Countryside Alliance, the Scottish Gamekeepers Association, the Scottish Association for Country Sports, and Scottish Land & Estates said any legislation “must not hamper what is a world-class rural business sector”.

The statement read: “Done wrongly, licensing could put at risk much-needed rural employment, as well as the outstanding conservation work undertaken on a daily basis by moorland managers.

“Licensing grouse shooting is ostensibly aimed at tackling raptor persecution, but it is abundantly clear that over many years a massive amount of progress has been made in dealing with this issue and incidents are at a historic low – progress that has been recognised by the Scottish Government.

“We are also concerned that the licensing of muirburn – the controlled burning of heather – could, done wrongly, infringe upon efforts to combat devastating wildfires and promote carbon capture.

“When all this is taken into consideration, it is difficult to see why licensing is necessary – and that is why our organisations have been opposed from the outset.

“We do, however, acknowledge the political reality that Scottish Government has the power to license grouse shooting and muirburn. It is vital that these licensing schemes are proportionate, transparent and workable. If a scheme were to be overbearing, it would threaten so much good work.”