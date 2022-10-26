Debt management office given around 10 days’ warning pre mini-budget, boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Debt management office given around 10 days’ warning pre mini-budget, boss says

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 4.17pm
The head of the Government’s debt management office has said that it was given around 10 days to determine how much cash it needed to raise ahead of the former Chancellor’s mini budget (Aaron Chown/ PA)
The head of the UK’s debt management office has said that it was given around 10 days to determine how much cash it needed to raise ahead of the former chancellor’s mini-budget.

Robert Stheeman, who is in charge of overseeing the UK’s £2.1 trillion Government bond market, echoed recent comments from the Bank of England that it was not fully briefed before the controversial fiscal plan was unveiled last month.

Mr Stheeman told the Treasury Committee that his office was given around 10 days to a fortnight to come up with a number for debt financing amid the then-chancellor’s sweeping tax-cutting plans.

He said: “We normally have more warning before fiscal events. There are normally discussions between the Treasury and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to work out exactly what the costings of any measures are, and the number that we are given derives from those discussions.

“In this case, we were given a specific number, but the entire timetable to design a significantly different remit was compressed.”

He said that the office’s overall financing requirement increased from just over £160 billion to £234 billion, which he admitted was “not an insubstantial amount”.

Despite the majority of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal policies being sharply reversed by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Mr Stheeman confirmed that his office’s current finance requirements are “still very much that which was announced on September 23.”

He said: “I am confident that we will meet that. But I am not saying that it is going to be easy.

“The market is clearly stressed, and I don’t think we should pretend otherwise.”

Last month, the deputy governor of the Bank of England, Jon Cunliffe, admitted that there was a clear UK-specific element to recent market volatility, rather than tying it up with a downturn across global economies.

And Mr Stheeman echoed the sentiment on Wednesday, confirming that the gilt market turbulence, which sparked a costly intervention from the Bank of England, was an issue that started at home.

He said: “We have to acknowledge that quite clearly UK influences were prevalent, without a shadow of doubt.

“We saw that because the volatility in yields exceeded by a very large margin the volatility that you would have seen in the US treasury market or the European bond market.

“I do want to be very clear that what we saw in the gilt market was clearly the impact of a UK-specific situation.”

