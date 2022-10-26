Truss allies accept demotions in new-look ministerial team as Sunak seeks unity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liz Truss allies Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chris Philp have accepted demotions in Rishi Sunak’s new-look ministerial team, as the Prime Minister continues a reshuffle that he hopes will unite his party.

Mr Sunak has made Ms Trevelyan and Mr Philp ministers in the Foreign Office and Home Office respectively, following the dramatic downfall of their former boss.

They have settled for less prominent roles than before, having attended Cabinet under Ms Truss’s leadership.

Ms Trevelyan, formerly transport secretary, is now minister of state in the Foreign Office.

Chris Philp (James Manning/PA)

Mr Philp, who was switched from chief secretary to the Treasury to Cabinet Office minister in the wake of mini-budget turmoil, has also been handed a junior role in the Home Office.

They both backed Ms Truss in the first Tory leadership contest of the year, after their favoured candidates Tom Tugendhat and Sajid Javid dropped out of the race.

Elsewhere, Alex Chalk has been made a defence minister, Lucy Frazer has a role in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and Helen Whately has been given a job in the Department of Health and Social Care.

They all supported Mr Sunak in both Tory leadership contests of 2022.

No 10 also announced a series of reappointments on Wednesday evening.

Greg Hands, Steve Baker and Baroness Williams all stay in their roles of trade minister, Northern Ireland minister and chief whip in the Lords, respectively.

Meanwhile, James Heappey remains defence minister, Will Quince maintains his role in the Department of Health and Social Care, and Nusrat Ghani keeps her job in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Mark Spencer is still minister of state in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, while Julia Lopez holds the equivalent role in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Michael Tomlinson remains Solicitor General.