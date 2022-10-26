Ex-Tory chair accuses Braverman of ‘multiple breaches’ of ministerial code

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ex-Tory chair accuses Braverman of ‘multiple breaches’ of ministerial code

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 10.30pm Updated: October 26 2022, 11.24pm
Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry has claimed Suella Braverman committed “multiple breaches of the ministerial code” as the Prime Minister faces a backlash over reinstating her Cabinet role.

Ms Braverman admitted to a “technical infringement” of the rules as she was forced out prior to the former PM’s downfall, making her then the shortest-serving home secretary in history.

But Sir Jake, who left his role as party chairman on Tuesday, alleged there had been “multiple breaches” of the code, which sets out how members of the Government must behave – or face punishment.

Speaking to TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said: “From my own knowledge, there were multiple breaches of the ministerial code.”

Ms Braverman left her role in Ms Truss’s cabinet after she was caught sending veteran backbench Tory Sir John Hayes, a fellow right-winger, an official document from a personal email account.

She accidentally copied in someone she believed was Sir John’s wife, but was in fact an aide to Conservative MP Andrew Percy, who raised the alarm.

Ms Braverman argued it was merely a draft written ministerial statement on immigration which had been due for publication imminently.

Allies said she sent it after going on a 4am immigration raid before coming clean about her “mistake”.

One told the PA news agency: “She was not expecting at all to be sacked over it.”

But officials said the file was sent much later and that the Cabinet papers had first been forwarded from her ministerial account to a private Gmail account before going elsewhere.

Sir Jake told TalkTV: “It was sent from a private email address to another Member of Parliament. She then sought to copy in that individual’s wife and accidentally sent it to a staffer in Parliament.

“To me that seems a really serious breach, especially when it was documents relating to cybersecurity, as I believe.

“That seems a really serious breach. The Cabinet Secretary had his say at the time. I doubt he’s changed his mind in the last six days, but that’s a matter for the new Prime Minister.”

Ms Braverman said she “rapidly reported” her “mistake” through official channels, and informed Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, as soon as she realised it.

But Sir Jake said: “As I understand it, the evidence was put to her and she accepted the evidence, rather than the other way round.”

Labour has demanded that Mr Case, who is reportedly “livid” over her swift return and “very concerned” about the breach, launch an investigation “into the extent of this and other possible security breaches”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss might have been ‘out of it’ when she spoke about using nuclear weapons, Putin said (James Manning/PA)
Putin accuses Liz Truss of being ‘out of it’ over comments on nuclear weapons
West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin speaks to the media outside Leeds train station following the emergency meeting of northern mayors in relation to rail chaos in the North (Danny Lawson/PA)
Northern mayors call on PM to treat rail ‘chaos’ as emergency
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend Cop27 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rishi Sunak blasted for ‘failure of leadership’ by snubbing Cop27 climate summit
Health Minister Robin Swann has said politics has let down health workers and patients as he prepares to leave office at midnight following a failure to resurrect the power sharing government, (Rebecca Black/PA)
Health workers in Northern Ireland ‘let down by politics’ – Swann
Former US peace envoy to Northern Ireland George Mitchell (Niall Carson/PA Wire)
Leaders must find ‘practical, workable’ solution for Northern Ireland – Mitchell
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media in the Great Hall in Parliament Buildings, Stormont (Rebecca Black/PA)
Last-ditch bid to restore Stormont executive ahead of election deadline fails
Rishi Sunak told Narendra Modi he hopes to make ‘goof progress’ on finalising a new trade deal (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak tells Modi he hopes for ‘good progress’ on UK-India trade deal
SPA chair Martyn Evans said the finances had balanced despite exceptional challenges (PA)
Auditors give police finances ‘clean bill of health’ despite challenges
Jeremy Hunt met with George Osborne (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jeremy Hunt talks with ex-chancellor George Osborne ahead of autumn budget
Cop26 took place in Glasgow last year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rishi Sunak will not attend Cop27 summit

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
3
CID at Dudhope Court following a woman's death. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Woman, 42, found dead in Dundee multi
4
The car at Ballumbie Castle golf course in Dundee.
Overturned car left burnt out on Dundee golf course
5
Dr Whittaker was a trainee doctor at PRI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for ‘repeated dishonesty’
2
6
Robertson stole property at McDonald's in Forfar, where he also used a stolen card to pay for food.
Crime spree netted Dundee man property worth tens of thousands including cars, Rolex and…
7
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee’s West End approved despite objections
8
Marshall defrauded the woman while owner of Kingdom Windows in Cowdenbeath.
Builder defrauded Fife pensioner of £23k in conservatory project
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
photo shows a small boy on an adult's shoulders surrounded by Dundee United football fans with tangerine coloured smoke in the air.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Can free childcare fill football stadiums like Tannadice again?

More from The Courier

Police at the scene after a vehicle fire on Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Vehicle fire forces partial closure of busy Dundee road
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle farm building blaze in Angus
The A9 near the junction with the B934 at Cairnie Braes. Image: Google Street View.
A9 reopens south of Perth after vehicle fire
Lindmyla Tukalevska has to be out of Killin Hotel by November 18. Image: Mandy Hay.
Killin residents asked to house Ukrainian refugees after Holyrood cancels hotel contract
Royal Scottish Highland Games Association prize giving in Glenrothes. Image: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association
GALLERY: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association presentations in Fife
Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Murderer's appeal denied and prison revolving door
Diageo's Leven facility produces millions of bottles of spirits a week.
Fife-based drinks giant Diageo accused of introducing 'morally disgusting' lower pay rate
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter.
Kelty Hearts team news: John Potter welcomes back defender with just one player out…
Nisa Local, on Meadowside, is one of the shops to be rejected.
Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns'
Fornethy House survivors demonstrating outside the Scottish Parliament
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors

Editor's Picks

Most Commented