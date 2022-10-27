Sunak sees climate credentials questioned amid windfall tax speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak sees climate credentials questioned amid windfall tax speculation

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 12.07am
Rishi Sunak has faced criticism for deciding not to travel to Cop27 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak has faced criticism for deciding not to travel to Cop27 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s climate credentials were under scrutiny on Friday after the new Prime Minister decided to snub Cop27, amid speculation that he could move to expand the windfall tax on energy companies.

Climate activists and opposition MPs have been urging the new prime minister to go further on his windfall tax as oil and gas giants see profits soar.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Sunak, who alongside Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is seeking out ways to plug a multi-billion pound fiscal black hole, is considering an expansion of the windfall tax that would see the levy potentially increased or expanded to included renewable energy generators.

Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend his first Prime Minister’s Questions as Prime Minister at the Houses of Parliament
Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to attend his first Prime Minister’s Questions as Prime Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Downing Street said “nothing is off the table” ahead of Mr Hunt’s autumn budget on November 17.

It comes after Shell avoided paying the levy despite a doubling of profits fuelled by soaring energy prices.

Next month’s financial statement was given as one of the reasons that Mr Sunak will be unable to attend Cop27, the global climate summit due to take place next month in Egypt.

Liz Truss had been due to attend but Mr Sunak, who is expected to visit south London on Friday morning, has decided not to attend.

The move prompted an backlash from campaigners and the opposition, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeting: “Britain showing up to work with world leaders is an opportunity to grasp. Not an event to shun.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre), alongside the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt (centre right), holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing street
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre), alongside the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt (centre right), holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Green MP Caroline Lucas said “shame on” Mr Sunak, while Greenpeace UK said the move suggests Mr Sunak does not take climate change “seriously enough”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Mr Sunak was focusing on domestic issues including preparations for the autumn budget, which has been delayed from Monday to November 17.

She said the UK will be “fully represented” by Cop26 President Alok Sharma and “other senior ministers”.

“We remain committed to net zero and to leading international and domestic action to tackle climate change. The UK is forging ahead of many other countries on net zero,” she said.

It comes as new polling indicates that the elevation of Mr Sunak to Conservative leader might have registered with approval among some voters.

New polling by YouGov put the Tories on 23% to Labour at 51%, a four percentage point bounce the Conservatives from a week ago.

