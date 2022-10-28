Centrica: Rough gas storage site is back up and running at 20% capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Centrica: Rough gas storage site is back up and running at 20% capacity

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 8.31am
The Rough storage site lies under the North Sea (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Rough storage site lies under the North Sea (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK’s biggest gas storage site has been brought back online in time for what could be one of the tightest winters for years for energy suppliers trying to meet the UK’s demand.

Centrica said on Friday that it had brought the Rough gas storage facility in the North Sea back to 20% of its previous capacity.

The site had been closed in 2017 as Centrica decided it did not make financial sense to pay for costly repairs, and the Government refused to help.

But as gas prices have soared this year, and supply from Russia to Europe has been cut off, the company decided that it wanted to re-open Rough.

Even at just one fifth capacity, Rough will be the UK’s largest. single. gas storage site, and will add about 50% to the amount of gas that the UK can store at a given time.

“I’m delighted that we have managed to return Rough to storage operations for this winter following a substantial investment in engineering modifications,” said Centrica boss Chris O’Shea.

“In the short term, we think Rough can help our energy system by storing natural gas when there is a surplus and producing this gas when the country needs it during cold snaps and peak demand.

“Rough is not a silver bullet for energy security, but it is a key part of a range of steps which can be taken to help the UK this winter.”

The winter ahead could be rough for European households and businesses as the whole of the continent has to deal with a total shutoff of Russian gas pipelines.

For the first time in many years, National Grid has included scenarios in its outlook for the winter which include rolling electricity blackouts because there might not be enough gas for power stations to keep running as much as needed.

The grid still says that blackouts are unlikely.

Many storage sites across Europe have filled up in recent months and will be key to ensuring that lights stay on this winter.

But the UK has very bad storage facilities compared to some of its European allies. UK storage is enough for nine days’ use, compared to 89 days in Germany, 103 days in France and 123 days in the Netherlands.

Mr O’Shea said he also sees a longer-term future for Rough where it could help store hydrogen, a potentially key fuel for heavy industry as it attempts to decarbonise.

“Our long-term aim remains to turn the Rough field into the world’s biggest methane and hydrogen storage facility, bolstering the UK’s energy security, delivering a net zero electricity system by 2035, decarbonising the UK’s industrial clusters, such as the Humber region by 2040, and helping the UK economy by returning to being a net exporter of energy,” Mr O’Shea said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(Anthony Devlin/PA)
Almost 28,000 Britons enter insolvency as inflation hits
Half of people who have a mortgage have said they are worried about rising interest rates, according to a new survey (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
A third of mortgage holders struggling with payments amid rising rates, ONS says
Russell Evans, of Bullards, the gin maker which has won its legal battle with energy drink manufacturer Red Bull (Bullards/ PA)
Red Bull loses legal battle against gin maker with ‘bull’ in its name
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Kyodo via AP)
Japan’s cabinet approves spending plan to counter inflation
Rishi Sunak has a massive financial black hole to plug (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
PM eyes £50 billion tax hikes and spending cuts amid ‘massive fiscal black hole’
Safety experts have expressed alarm at the dismissal of several senior Twitter executives (Yui Mok/PA)
Elon Musk takeover could ‘unravel’ Twitter safety progress, campaigner warns
The owner of British Airways and Iberia has seen its revenues recover to pre-pandemic levels and revealed it returned to profit in the third quarter (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways owner buoyed by leisure travel resurgence
The bank said it expects income to be higher than previously guided (Andrew Matthews/PA)
NatWest upgrades income forecast and mortgage lending soars
The Ardgowan Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Wirefox.
Historic St Andrews hotel acquired by investment company
The Twitter social media app displaying a tweet by Elon Musk on a mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)
Key events in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Peter Fyfe's out-of-control dog later killed Adam Watts (right) at his Auchterhouse kennels.
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
Bartosz with his sons Alexander (3) and Michal (10). Image Bartosz Maroszek
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
Erol Yazgam, owner of Ayasofya Turkish Grill. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
29 Oct 1977 'Arbroath Road siege, Dundee'. 24/1/78, L/Ed.
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. West End residents are asking for parking fees to be dropped Picture shows; Roseangle car park. Roseangle, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 20/12/2021
West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A9 has been restricted between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath following a crash. Picture shows; The A9 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.. Cowdenbeath, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 28/10/2022
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Fairytale of New York performers on stage
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
The stars of Scottish comedy favourite Still Game will be sharing their memories in Dundee next weekend.
Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot…
The Vintage Girls' Orchestral Spectacular starts the weekend with their close harmony vocals.
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented