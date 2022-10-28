Liz Truss ‘enjoying well-deserved break’ after becoming shortest-serving PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss ‘enjoying well-deserved break’ after becoming shortest-serving PM

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 10.09am
Liz Truss making a speech outside No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss making a speech outside No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Staunch Liz Truss ally Therese Coffey has said her former boss is “enjoying a well-deserved break” after becoming the UK’s shortest-serving premier.

The Cabinet minister said she had been in touch with her “good friend” Ms Truss and looked forward to her returning to the backbenches after a “short break” with her family.

Dr Coffey, who was Ms Truss’s deputy prime minister and health secretary, and was reappointed to the Cabinet as Environment Secretary when Rishi Sunak took the reins in No 10, was asked how the ex-PM is faring following her departure just 49 days into the top job.

She told Sky News: “I have of course been in touch with Liz. She’s a good friend.

“She’s with her family. I think she’s enjoying a well-deserved break.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Dr Coffey said Ms Truss is spending “good quality time with her family” after what has “clearly” been a “high tempo time” for them.

“I’m pleased that they’re getting that time together,” she said.

“I look forward to Liz returning – and as she said, she’d be serving the people of her constituency, South West Norfolk, from the backbenches.

“I believe that she will continue to be a strong advocate of key Conservative principles. I look forward to seeing her again when she’s come back from her short break with her family.”

On Tuesday, Ms Truss using her farewell speech in Downing Street to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended the tax-cutting agenda that triggered economic chaos and ultimately led to her downfall.

Watched by Dr Coffey and a small group of loyal aides, she said she had acted “urgently and decisively” to support families and businesses – including overturning a hike in national insurance introduced by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.

In a brief, three-minute address, she made no mention of the turmoil which followed Kwasi Kwarteng’s calamitous £45 billion mini-budget tax giveaway.

Instead, she argued that reducing taxes remained the key to economic growth, quoting the Roman philosopher Seneca – “it’s not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it’s because we do not dare that they are difficult”.

Her departing words as she left office suggested she may not be an easy colleague for her successor.

