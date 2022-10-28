A third of mortgage holders struggling with payments amid rising rates, ONS says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

A third of mortgage holders struggling with payments amid rising rates, ONS says

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 10.51am
Half of people who have a mortgage have said they are worried about rising interest rates, according to a new survey (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)

Half of people who have a mortgage have said they are worried about rising interest rates, according to a new survey.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that around a third of people who are paying rent or mortgage payments have seen their payments go up in the last six months.

As a result, a third said they are finding it difficult to make these payments.

It comes as the average two- and five-year fixed-rate mortgages surpassed 6% after the former chancellor’s mini budget last month, for the first time since 2008.

Lenders have said that the recent market volatility has led to a swathe of calls from borrowers who are concerned that their monthly repayments will go up.

The ONS’s survey this month showed that 48% of mortgage holders reported being worried about changes in interest rates on their mortgage.

This figure jumps to 70% of people with a variable-rate mortgage, meaning their interest payments can move in accordance with a lender’s own rate or with the Bank of England’s base rate.

Meanwhile, 52% of people with a fixed-rate mortgage reported feeling worried about rising rates.

Santander said earlier in October that it had seen a 40% surge in people overpaying on their mortgage in the week following the mini-budget, in efforts to bring down their overall balance and monthly repayments.

Its financial support team also reported an influx in homeowners reaching out in advance of their fixed-rate mortgage deal coming to an end.

Just a fifth of mortgage holders surveyed by the ONS said that they were not worried by rate changes.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that people in the UK are increasingly hesitant about what the future holds, in terms of the wider macroeconomic environment and their own circumstances.

More than half of people reported feeling unsure about the future – a significant rise from the 41% who said so in September.

The rising cost of living was cited as the biggest worry, at 79%, with the price of food shopping pushing up living costs for the vast majority of respondents.

The UK’s consumer prices inflation rate hit 10.1% in September and was driven up by elevated food prices, with the cost of dairy and meat seeing sharp increases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Almost 28,000 Britons enter insolvency as inflation hits
Red Bull loses legal battle against gin maker with ‘bull’ in its name
Japan’s cabinet approves spending plan to counter inflation
PM eyes £50 billion tax hikes and spending cuts amid ‘massive fiscal black hole’
Elon Musk takeover could ‘unravel’ Twitter safety progress, campaigner warns
Centrica: Rough gas storage site is back up and running at 20% capacity
British Airways owner buoyed by leisure travel resurgence
NatWest upgrades income forecast and mortgage lending soars
Historic St Andrews hotel acquired by investment company
Key events in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter

Most Read

1
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot…
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented