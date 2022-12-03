Sailors dig out world’s most remote post office in Antarctic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sailors dig out world’s most remote post office in Antarctic

By Press Association
December 3 2022, 10.31pm
HMS Protector’s Ship’s Company and UKAHT team work together in Port Lockroy (LPhot Unaisi Luke/PA)
HMS Protector’s Ship’s Company and UKAHT team work together in Port Lockroy (LPhot Unaisi Luke/PA)

Royal Navy sailors came to the aid of four women who have taken up jobs at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after heavy snowfall buried some of the buildings.

Clare Ballantyne, Mairi Hilton, Natalie Corbett and Lucy Bruzzone beat a record number of applicants to become the team responsible for managing historic site Port Lockroy on Goudier Island – home to the world’s most remote post office.

The team, who share the island with a colony of gentoo penguins, were setting up the base, assisted by three other staff who are leaving shortly, ahead of the austral summer.

Some of the buildings were buried while the roof of Bransfield Hut – home to the site’s museum, gift shop and post office – was damaged after heavy spring snowfall of between two and four metres deep.

HMS Protector’s Ship’s Company and the UKAHT team
HMS Protector’s Ship’s Company and the UKAHT team (LPhot Unaisi Luke/PA)

A team of sailors and Royal Marines from Royal Navy ship HMS Protector shifted several tonnes of snow and carried out temporary repairs.

Warrant Officer First Class Lee “Rattler” Morgan said: “It is good for the ship’s company to step ashore and help out.

“The sailors were all smiles and happy to get cracking on with such a worthwhile task.

“I was taken aback by the sheer amount of snow and how the buildings had all but disappeared.

“When I left here at the beginning of the year, the penguins were lying on bare ground of rocks and mess – at least the snow got rid of the smell.”

HMS Protector in Port Lockroy
HMS Protector in Port Lockroy (LPhot Unaisi Luke/PA)

Engineering Technician Marine Engineer Jack Pearce said: “This is only my second ‘run ashore’ in the Navy having come out of training just three weeks ago.

“It’s amazing to be here, I have enjoyed the scenery and wildlife, but also it feels great making a difference by working with the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust.”

The four women were among 6,000 people who expressed an interest in running the site, abandoning home comforts to live and work in the region without running water or a flushing toilet.

The former whaling station, which has become a tourist attraction visited by around 20,000 people during the summer season, is home to the world’s most remote post office, which handles around 80,000 cards mailed each year to more than 100 countries.

HMS Protector is the Royal Navy’s ice patrol ship, which pays regular visits to international bases on the frozen continent, delivering supplies, supporting scientific research and conducting her own.

