Tories will take action if police investigate rape claim MP, says Zahawi

Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi has said the party will act if police open an investigation into a senior Tory MP facing allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The unnamed MP was reported to the Metropolitan Police by a group of fellow Conservative MPs concerned about his behaviour, although he has not had the Tory whip suspended.

Mr Zahawi said he was made aware of the allegations when he became party chairman in October.

He said he had immediately commissioned independent legal advice in addition to the advice from the party’s in-house lawyers.

He said the party had also been speaking to the police, to the House of Commons authorities and to the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team.

“That is something that the police are now looking at. If there is an investigation by the police, then we will obviously take action,” he told Times Radio.

“But at the moment, I’m waiting for the legal advice on safeguarding on this. It’s right to do this properly.”

In a statement, the Met said it had received allegations via a third party of “serious sexual assault” and that officers were “making inquiries”.