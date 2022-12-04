Migrant charity concerned after teenager ‘scarred for life’ at processing centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Migrant charity concerned after teenager ‘scarred for life’ at processing centre

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 2.24pm Updated: December 4 2022, 3.40pm
A general view of Tug Haven migrant processing facility in Dover (PA)
A general view of Tug Haven migrant processing facility in Dover (PA)

A migrant support charity says it is concerned by a report which reveals people at Kent processing centres were unable to wash for days and one teenage girl was “scarred for life” with chemical burns.

The report is based on inspections of short-term migrant processing facilities in Kent in 2021 – but was only published this week.

Inspectors from the Independent Monitoring Board visited the now-closed Tug Haven facility and Kent Intake Unit in Dover, as well as Frontier House in Folkestone.

The Home Office says improvements have been made since these inspections took place.

In October 2021 inspectors found sleeping conditions at Tug Haven were “extremely crowded”, with people sleeping on thin foam mats with a blanket but no pillows in a tent.

The report added: “Some detained people slept on double-decker buses, parked on Tarmac inside the fence, which apparently were also used as rail replacement buses.”

The male and female toilets were described as “extremely dirty”, and due to a lack of showers and laundry facilities people would go “several days” without bathing.

Many people brought to the facilities had diesel on their clothes, which in some cases resulted in chemical burns.

Inspection report into migrants arriving via small boats at Tug Haven and Western Jet Foil
Handout photo showing the search and changing area at Tug Haven (Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration/PA)

The report added: “During one visit in October, the medic raised concern about a 16-year-old girl who had been admitted to the Kent Intake Unit with fuel burns on her legs. She had been at the Tug Haven for two days wearing wet clothes.

“The seam of these clothes had become embedded into the burns.

“The medic reported the girl was likely to be scarred for life. The medic was told there had been no clothing available for her at the Tug Haven. These injuries had not been detected until she arrived at the intake unit.”

However, the report did praise staff working at the facilities, saying they were “respectful, caring and empathetic” and those detained “spoke highly” of them.

A spokesman for charity Migrant Help said: “As a charity that has been working for nearly 60 years to support people affected by exploitation and displacement, Migrant Help strongly believes everybody deserves to feel safe and have their human rights protected, so we are, of course concerned to hear these reports about these conditions.

“Migrant Help is not responsible for providing accommodation to people seeking asylum. We signpost people to the relevant services, and can also support with reporting any issues with their accommodation.

“People arriving in the UK have often faced unimaginable hardship on their journeys, and we will continue to support and advocate for them, so that they can begin to rebuild their lives once they reach safety in our country.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “We thank the Independent Monitoring Board for its report. Since the inspection took place in 2021, improvements have been made to the short-term holding facilities available to receive the unprecedented number of people arriving in the UK illegally.

“The Tug Haven site is no longer operational. Illegal arrivals are now processed at Western Jet Foil and Manston, where we offer suitable welfare provisions, while specialist facilities for young people are available at the Kent Intake Unit for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

“The global migration crisis continues to place an unprecedented and unsustainable strain on our asylum system.

“Despite this, we are absolutely committed to securing the welfare of all migrants arriving in the UK illegally.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented