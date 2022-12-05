Council chiefs warn of job losses and cuts to vital services without extra cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council chiefs warn of job losses and cuts to vital services without extra cash

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.03am
Cosla has warned councils face making cuts to services along with job losses without extra cash from the Scottish Government (PA)
Cosla has warned councils face making cuts to services along with job losses without extra cash from the Scottish Government (PA)

Job losses in councils are “inevitable” and services will be cut unless extra cash can be found to meet a £1 billion shortfall, local authority leaders have warned.

Cosla, which represents Scotland’s councils, fears without additional cash from the Scottish Government, authorities will be “struggling to deliver even the basic, essential services that communities rely on”.

Its president Shona Morrison warned that current Government spending plans could see council services “either significantly reduced, cut, or stopped altogether”.

She was speaking as the organisation, which represents Scotland’s 32 local authorities, issued an “SOS call” to “save our services”.

The £1 billion shortfall council leaders say they are facing is equivalent to local authorities’ entire budget for early learning and childcare, or total net revenue spending on roads, transport, sport and culture combined.

It would also pay for about 17,500 teachers – around 30% of the current total – Cosla said.

With 70% of council cash used on staffing, Ms Morrison said it is “inevitable that current spending plans will lead to job losses”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will reveal how much funding councils will get in 2023-24 in the Scottish budget on December 15.

But Cosla leaders said the Government has already laid out plans for “flat cash” funding – meaning money for councils will not rise in line with soaring inflation.

Ms Morrison said council leaders appreciate “money is extremely tight”.

But she added: “With little room left to manoeuvre, the Scottish Government’s spending plans as they stand will see council services either significantly reduced, cut, or stopped altogether.

This, combined with the prospect of job losses, means the “critical work council staff do on prevention and early intervention will reduce significantly”, she added.

Pupils in class
Cosla said the funding shortfall would pay for about 17,500 teachers (PA)

Cosla vice-president Steven Heddle said the flat cash deal “looked difficult for us” when it was announced in May, but rising energy costs and inflation since then mean “local government is now on extremely dangerous ground”.

Finance directors from all 32 Scottish local authorities have already written an “unprecedented” letter to Mr John Swinney to highlight their “immediate concerns”.

Mr Heddle warned: “Make no mistake, what we will now face is councils struggling to deliver even the basic, essential services that communities rely on.

“To put this into perspective, the estimated £1 billion gap for councils in 23-24 is the equivalent of the entire budget for early learning and childcare across Scotland, or 17,500 teachers.

“A funding gap of this magnitude will have an impact on all our communities, with the most vulnerable who rely on these services suffering the worst consequences.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will announce the Scottish budget later this month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said councils “are at a crisis point like never before”.

She added: “The impact for communities is serious and needs to be reconsidered. The financial impacts for other parts of the public sector are also serious.

“When councils can’t focus spend on prevention, for example on preventing ill health, services like the NHS will end up spending significantly more money when issues become more serious.

“Directors of finance across Scotland’s councils are sufficiently concerned about the financial sustainability of councils that they have written to the Deputy First Minister outlining their concerns.

“This really is an SOS call from Scotland’s councils – people in communities across Scotland will be pulled into further poverty and uncertainty without adequate funding for the vital services that support them.”

Responding to Cosla, Mr Swinney said: “The Scottish Government recognises the crucial role councils and their employees play in our communities across Scotland and the challenging financial circumstances they face.

“The Scottish Government’s settlements from the UK Government have suffered a decade of austerity with average real terms cuts of over 5% equating to a loss of £18 billion.

“Despite this, local authority revenue funding is £2.2 billion or 22.9% higher in cash terms in the current financial year than it was in 2013-14.

“Future spending decisions will be outlined as part of the 2023-24 Scottish budget on  December 15.”

