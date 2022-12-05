Charities and medics condemn cuts to stroke treatment funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charities and medics condemn cuts to stroke treatment funding

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.04am
Thrombectomies can help patients walk and talk again (Rui Vieira/PA)
Thrombectomies can help patients walk and talk again (Rui Vieira/PA)

Charities and medics have said plans to cut funding for a type of stroke treatment called thrombectomy are a mistake.

The treatment, which involves physically removing blood clots in the brain, can result in some stroke patients being able to walk and talk again.

The Stroke Association and Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) charities say £7 million is being cut from the national thrombectomy service, and a recruitment freeze has been imposed.

Their calls to reverse the cuts have been backed by more than 150 clinicians across Scotland.

Members of the thrombectomy advisory group, which is part of a national plan to improve stroke care, were advised of the cuts on October 14.

Hospital stock
More than 150 clinicians have backed the calls (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Government has committed to rolling out a national thrombectomy service which would carry out 800 procedures each year.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of CHSS, said: “CHSS and the Stroke Association are united in our plea to the Scottish Government to stand by its commitment to a national thrombectomy service.

“It is unthinkable that the Scottish Government will deny Scots a treatment we know will make a huge difference to their lives for the sake of a small short-term budget saving.

“Hundreds of Scots who have a stroke each year should be able to trust they will get the best possible medical attention and chance of making a full recovery.”

John Watson, associate director at the Stroke Association, said: “Thrombectomy saves brains, money and lives.

“It can change the course of recovery from stroke in an instant, and is one of the most effective medical interventions ever developed.

“We understand the financial pressure the Government is under, but to cut a service that improves patients’ lives while saving money would be a serious mistake.

“The current resource crisis should lead to thrombectomy being prioritised, not cut.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the “financial situation facing the Scottish Government is the most challenging since devolution” and he and his Welsh counterpart had called on Westminster for additional funding.

“Despite this, thrombectomy expenditure of £7.9 million is up by almost 20% on the last financial year and we have managed to increase funding available to health boards this year, despite the financial pressure,” he said.

“We’ve invested more than £16 million delivering a thrombectomy service and we’ll continue to work with boards – and charities like CHSS and the Stroke Association, who I met last week – to further develop this.”

