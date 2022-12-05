Unions propose tax changes to raise £1.3bn a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unions propose tax changes to raise £1.3bn a year

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.04am
The Scottish Government will outline its budget for the next year later this month (PA)
The Scottish Government will outline its budget for the next year later this month (PA)

Scotland’s trade unions have set out proposals for a range of tax increases and reforms they say could raise an extra £1.3 billion next year.

Ahead of Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s budget later this month, the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) has published research on how more money can be raised.

It suggests a package of changes to Scottish income tax bands, including reducing the threshold for the higher rate from £43,663 to £40,000.

A paper authored by Landman Economics also proposes raising the higher rate from 41% to 43% and raising the top rate from 46% to 48%.

It says these and other changes to income tax would raise £867 million each year.

Other suggested reforms, such as increasing the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and certain council tax bands, would bring the figure to £1.3 billion a year, the report says.

The STUC said longer-term changes, including the introduction of a wealth tax, could bring in £3.3 billion a year by 2026.

General secretary Roz Foyer said: “Ahead of the Scottish budget, we’re imploring the Scottish Government to end the excuses and finally deliver for Scotland’s public service workers. Our paper shows them exactly how to achieve that.

“These are costed, bold and progressive plans that need a progressive government to implement them. Devolution cannot be used to deflect.

John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney will outline the Scottish Government's budget for the next year later this month (PA)

“These proposals can be achieved – here and now – with the powers that currently exist in our Parliament and we will work with the Scottish Government to achieve them.

“By April next year, we can fundamentally reform income, council and LBT tax in Scotland to raise an additional £1.3 billion.

“By 2026 this rises to £3.3 billion by introducing targeted wealth, property and land value taxes.

“Our movement has mobilised throughout this crisis, campaigning and winning better pay for workers. We’ve now shown politicians how that can be afforded.

“The Scottish Government can no longer plead poverty or lack of powers. If not met, they can only plead lack of ambition.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said:
“We have already delivered the fairest and most progressive tax system in the UK, while raising extra revenue to invest in public services and Scotland’s economy.

“The Scottish Government is committed to a fairer, more inclusive and fiscally sustainable form of local taxation.

“Decisions on tax policy for 2023-24 will be taken as part of the Scottish Budget on 15 December.”

