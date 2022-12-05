Government accused of ‘deception’ over liability for steelworks clean-up costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government accused of ‘deception’ over liability for steelworks clean-up costs

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.10pm Updated: December 5 2022, 1.45pm
The Scottish Government could be taken to court over clean-up costs at the Dalzell steelworks (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Scottish Government could be taken to court over clean-up costs at the Dalzell steelworks (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of deceiving MSPs as documents reveal it was warned of potential legal action over the costs of a steel mill.

The Scottish Government obtained the Dalzell steel mills from Tata Steel for £1 in April 2016 in a “back-to-back” sale, before it was immediately transferred to metal tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel.

But the plant in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, has been under pressure as Mr Gupta’s company, Gupta Family Group (GFG) Alliance, is investigated for alleged fraud.

It means the Scottish Government could be liable for all of the clean-up costs if Liberty Steel collapses.

Trade agreement
Business Minister Ivan McKee has been accused of ‘deception’ over potential clean-up costs at the plant (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Business Minister Ivan McKee previously told Parliament that discussions around the liability for clean-up costs were still ongoing.

However, documents obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed Mr McKee was notified on December 14 2021 – the day before he addressed MSPs – that the Government could face court action in the event of Liberty Steel’s collapse.

The Scottish Government has disputed claims that they will be eligible for the clean-up costs, but the letter told ministers: “We note that it is not within the Scottish Government’s competence to make a legally binding determination on the existence of state aid.”

Instead, the firm said it would, if necessary, be a “question for determination by the courts”.

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Lib Dem economy spokesman, has urged Mr McKee to apologise for the “cavalcade” of “deception”.

He said: “These documents confirm our long-held suspicion that in the event that Liberty Steel goes bust, and the assets don’t cover the clean-up costs, then it would be Tata’s intention to take the Scottish Government to court at that stage to force them to pay for the clean-up costs.

“We have seen at other industrial sites, like Ravenscraig, that this can run into the tens of millions.

“Moreover, Ivan McKee told Parliament last December that Tata were taking time to consider the situation.

“What these documents also reveal is that he had already received their answer the previous day, including the threat of legal action, he just chose not to tell Parliament about it.

“This is just the latest step in a cavalcade of Scottish Government deception.

“The minister should come to Parliament and apologise for his parade of obstructionism and set the potential costs to the public purse if Tata follow through on their threat of legal action.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government acted at pace in 2016 to support a transaction involving Tata Steel and Liberty House to ensure steel communities in Scotland had a future.

“This saved the Dalzell and Clydebridge steel works, rescued more than 100 jobs and retained steel plate production in Scotland.

“Subsequently, ministers were advised that one specific part of the contract arrangement may not comply with state aid rules.

“This finding was reported promptly to the Scottish Parliament and means in the unlikely event of the indemnity ever being called upon, no money would legally have to be paid out by the Scottish Government.”

GFG Alliance and Liberty Steel declined to comment.

