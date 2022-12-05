No 10 does not rule out ban on illegal migrants settling in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No 10 does not rule out ban on illegal migrants settling in UK

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 1.59pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Downing Street has not ruled out barring illegal migrants from ever settling in the UK in an effort to crack down on the small boats crisis.

No 10 refused to “speculate” on future migration policy when presented with a series of proposals from the Centre for Policy Studies to cut the number of people making the perilous journey across the Channel.

In a new report, co-authored by Theresa May’s former adviser Nick Timothy, the centre-right think tank said no migrant who arrives in the UK illegally should ever be allowed to settle in the country.

The paper, with a foreword by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, also recommended legislating to make it impossible to claim asylum in Britain after travelling from a safe country.

Cabinet meeting
Home Secretary Suella Braverman wrote the foreword to the paper (James Manning/PA)

Other proposals included laws permitting the indefinite detention of those arriving in the UK illegally, and the pursuit of deals with other nations to supplement the currently stalled plan to deport migrants to Rwanda for processing.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Home Secretary “made clear” she did not agree with all of the report’s suggestions.

But it is true the Government recognises “the need to go further on this important issue”, he said.

Asked if Rishi Sunak thinks people who cross the Channel illegally should be able to claim asylum, the spokesman said: “I’ve seen lots of speculation around what may or may not be further policies to be introduced. So I’m not going to speculate.

“We do want to do more on this area. There is policy work ongoing currently, but I’m not going to get into what is or is not being considered at this stage.”

He also said the PM’s perspective on banning those entering the country illegally from ever settling in Britain would “fall into the category of further ideas that may not be being considered by Government”.

“I’m not going to get into all the sort of policy formulations that are being suggested. I don’t think that would be the right way to develop policy,” he said.

He refused to “speculate” again when asked if the PM would agree with moving towards a system of automatic detention on arrival.

The Centre for Policy Studies said there should be a “presumption of detention until deportation”.

However, the spokesman did stress there are “no plans” to bring in identity cards at present – another move suggested by the think tank.

“That hasn’t changed,” he said.

“As the Prime Minister said, we don’t think it’s the right way to solve the problem.”

The Centre for Policy Studies also called for the overhaul of human rights laws – with the UK “if necessary” withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – to allow detentions and offshoring the processing of asylum claims.

Pressed on whether Mr Sunak is committed to the ECHR, the spokesman said said: “Our focus is on getting a grip on the illegal migration problem.

“We’ve said that the Bill of Rights will help restore common sense when it comes to these issues.”

In her foreword, Ms Braverman said calling for action on illegal migration was not “xenophobic or anti-immigration” and that she and Mr Sunak were committed to dealing with the issue.

“The British public are fair-minded, tolerant and generous in spirit. But we are fed up with the continued flouting of our laws and immigration rules to game our asylum system,” she wrote.

“And we’ve had enough of the persistent abuse of human rights laws to thwart the removal of those with no right to be in the UK. This must end.

“Saying so is not xenophobic or anti-immigration. It is the reality acknowledged and felt by the vast majority of the British public. To pretend otherwise is to insult them.”

She added: “The Prime Minister and I are committed to doing whatever it takes. We are finalising our plan, and we will deliver the operational and legislative changes necessary to comprehensively tackle this problem.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented