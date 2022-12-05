Government kick-starts local development funding to replace EU investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government kick-starts local development funding to replace EU investment

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 4.44pm
The new UK Shared Prosperity Fund succeeds EU structural funding (PA)
The new UK Shared Prosperity Fund succeeds EU structural funding (PA)

The Government has approved councils’ plans to invest a new £2.6 billion development fund which replaces EU investment the UK no longer receives after Brexit.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has been working with local leaders across the UK to allocate money from the new UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to areas most in need.

The UKSPF, which succeeds EU structural funding, is intended to be used by councils for initiatives to boost business and skills, regenerate high streets and improve local pride.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving at least as much as they did from the EU under the replacement scheme, DLUHC said.

Councils in England, Scotland and Wales drew up their plans with local partners, while DLUHC has set out how the money will be spent in Northern Ireland, where it is managing the fund.

Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davison said: “We are taking full advantage of being outside the European Union and unlocking billions of pounds of investment to help level up communities and spread opportunity across the UK.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will have tangible benefits for people up and down the country, from a young entrepreneur in need of a helping hand or those who want to gain the skills they need to secure a decent, well-paid job.

“The UK Government has worked closely with local leaders across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, giving them a greater say in how this money is spent and ensuring funding is directed to where it is most needed.”

Funding for the UKSPF will be £2.6 billion between 2022 and 2025, with the figure reaching £1.5 billion per year by March 2025, to fulfil the Government’s commitment to match EU structural funds for each nation.

Local areas across England will see £1.58 billion, Scotland £212 million, Wales £585 million and Northern Ireland £127 million made available under the fund, according to DLUHC.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils, last week called for urgent clarity on when their investment plans would be approved after the Government repeatedly delayed the decision.

Responding to the Government’s approval of councils’ investment plans, an LGA spokesperson said: “This vital funding and approval of investment plans is important recognition of local leadership in driving regeneration and transforming local places, which the LGA has consistently called for.

“The Government must now work with councils and combined authorities to overcome any additional local challenges caused by the delay and make the introduction of the fund a success.

“This includes the need for assurances from government that there will be flexibility between years to spend the allocations.”

