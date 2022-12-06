Drain on numbers fear as Australian force bids to recruit Scottish police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drain on numbers fear as Australian force bids to recruit Scottish police

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 12.03am
There are fears some Scottish officers will be tempted to work in Australia (Andrew Milligan/PA)
There are fears some Scottish officers will be tempted to work in Australia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An Australian police force is targeting officers from the UK as part of an international recruitment drive, leading to fears some will leave Police Scotland.

Western Australia Police Force has launched a campaign specifically seeking applicants from the UK, Ireland and New Zealand.

Those who apply can go on a pathway towards Australian citizenship, which can be otherwise difficult to acquire due to its immigration system.

The Australian force’s police commissioner, Col Blanch, said he wanted “skilled, experienced constables to work on the frontline to help us cover the biggest policing jurisdiction in the world”.

Fife Police Feature
Some constables are already said to have left Police Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)

One Scottish Police Federation representative told the justice affairs magazine, 1919, that Scottish officers have previously been lured away by Australian forces.

He said: “We lost some really good officers in the past to Down Under.

“Some returned but many made a really good life for themselves. This is another drain on our experience.”

Jamie Greene, justice spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives, said the recruitment drive should be a warning for Scottish ministers.

Conservative leadership bid
Keith Brown said police in Scotland are paid more than their counterparts in England (Lesley Martin/PA)

He said: “This news should set alarm bells ringing for Keith Brown and the SNP.

“Their failures to fully fund frontline policing services has led to officer numbers already hitting their lowest levels since 2008.

“Now the SNP run the risk of losing more talented and hardworking officers to the other side of the world as they plan to impose more terrifying cuts on our police.

“Losing more officers will only put more strain on their overwhelmed colleagues and put public safety at risk.

“Keith Brown cannot continue to ignore these warnings that Scottish police officers are currently finding alternative offers more attractive and urgently reverse his plans to cut police funding even more.”

However, Justice Secretary Keith Brown said salaries at Police Scotland remained competitive.

He said: “Police officers play a vital and valued role and we have recognised that by ensuring they are the best paid in the UK.

“The basic starting salary of a constable is higher in Scotland than in England and Wales – as is the maximum salary.

“Despite UK Government austerity, we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016-17 and have invested more than £10 billion in policing since the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.

“Police Scotland has welcomed around 900 new recruits this year and we have a higher number of officers per head of population than England and Wales and more officers now than in March 2007.”

