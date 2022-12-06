Gove defends housing targets climbdown to avert Tory revolt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gove defends housing targets climbdown to avert Tory revolt

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 8.54am Updated: December 6 2022, 12.45pm
Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove (PA)
Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove (PA)

A climbdown over housing targets in the face of a mass revolt by Tory MPs makes the Government look “strong”, Michael Gove claimed.

The Government has watered down local housebuilding targets to avoid the first major Commons rebellion of Rishi Sunak’s premiership.

Labour accused the Prime Minister of being “weak” but Housing Secretary Mr Gove insisted the Government was delivering on the promised reforms to the planning system to make sure new homes were built.

“I think it makes the Government look strong because we are delivering on the planning reform that we promised a year ago,” he told the BBC.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Theresa Villiers led the backbench revolt (Jacob King/PA)

“When I arrived here I said that we wanted to have a planning system that put beauty and local democracy at the heart of our planning system, that is what we have got now thanks to close engagement with MPs who really care about getting the right homes in the right places.”

In a letter to MPs on Monday, Mr Gove said the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill would be amended to abolish local mandatory housebuilding targets.

Mr Gove said he recognises “there is no truly objective way of calculating how many new homes are needed in an area” but that the “plan making process for housing has to start with a number”.

The change would make the centrally determined target a “starting point”, with councils able to propose building fewer homes if they faced “genuine constraints” or would have to build at a density that would “significantly change the character” of their area.

Downing Street said on Tuesday that a promise to build 300,000 homes every year by the mid-2020s remains a “goal”.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Lisa Nandy accused Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove of weakness in the face of a Tory revolt (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Bill is expected to return to the Commons next week for day two of its report stage.

The decision represents a victory for a group of Tory backbenchers led by Conservative former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers and Conservative MP Bob Seely, who had proposed a series of amendments to the Government’s flagship Bill that would have meant sweeping changes to the planning system.

Around 60 MPs had signed an amendment that would have scrapped mandatory housing targets and the requirement for councils to demonstrate a five-year supply of housing land.

Supporters of the proposal said this would protect the environment and ensure communities were not forced to accept unwelcome development.

But some Conservatives were critical of the proposal, with 2019 Tory manifesto co-author Robert Colville saying it would “enshrine ‘nimbyism’ as the governing principle of British society”.

Welcoming Mr Gove’s announcement, Ms Villiers said the Government had “listened” and the reforms would “rebalance the planning system and give local communities a greater say over what is built in their neighbourhood”.

She added: “The compromise we have secured shows that positive change can be achieved through backbench scrutiny of legislation.”

Isle of Wight MP Mr Seely said that “well over 100 Tory MPs” had supported the changes, which would make the Government’s housing and planning agenda “more conservative than the one we currently have”.

He said: “The new language we’ve agreed will work with communities, speaking to the character of areas and celebrating the beauty of good design. It understands the need for farmland, will significantly emphasise brownfield over greenfield development and will help deliver homes for young people.”

Labour’s Lisa Nandy strongly criticised the Government’s decision, describing it as “unconscionable in the middle of a housing crisis”.

The shadow communities secretary said: “We offered Labour votes to defeat the rebels, but Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove seem to have chosen party before country.

“This is so weak. In office but not in power.”

Other changes agreed to by Mr Gove include charging a higher infrastructure levy on greenfield development, taking action to prevent land banking, and ending the “duty to cooperate” which sees rural and suburban areas required to help meet the housing need of neighbouring cities.

In the letter, Mr Gove said the Government would be “investing more homes in the North and the Midlands to relieve pressure on the South.”

The Government has also promised to consult on requiring planning permission before residential property can be let out on websites such as Airbnb.

