Number of hospital beds occupied due to delayed discharges at new high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Number of hospital beds occupied due to delayed discharges at new high

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 10.32am Updated: December 6 2022, 11.17am
The number of beds occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital has reached a record high (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of beds occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital has reached a record high (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of hospital beds occupied by people who were ready to be discharged has reached a new record high, figures show.

An average of 1,898 beds were taken each day by people who were ready to leave hospital in October – the highest on record since current guidance was introduced in July 2016.

It is also an increase of 4% from September, where the daily average was 1,832, according to latest Public Health Scotland (PHS) statistics.

A total of 1,910 people had their discharge from a Scottish hospital delayed, which typically occurs where a patient is clinically ready to leave hospital but is awaiting other necessary care, support or accommodation.

The average wait in October was 23 days, the same as the previous two months.

There were 58,826 days spent in hospital by people who were ready to leave, an increase of 17% from October 2021, where the figure reached 50,185.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “In common with health services across the UK and globally, NHS Scotland is working under significant pressure and the pandemic continues to affect services.

“Social care has been hit by a triple whammy of Brexit, which has impacted staffing, the pandemic and high energy and inflation costs, all putting significant pressure on the sector.

Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Service
Humza Yousaf said funding is being allocated to try and improve delayed discharges (Jane Barlow/PA)

“A ministerial advisory group has been established to discuss and tackle current system pressures. The group meets weekly with the Deputy First Minister, health ministers and minister for local government all in attendance.

“Funding is also being used to rapidly scale up Hospital at Home services with a further £3.6 million made available in the 2022/23 budget, to reduce acute admissions and support timely discharge.

“Funding of £124 million has been allocated to enhance care at home capacity; £200 million to increase the hourly rate of pay to £10.50; £20 million to provide interim care arrangements; and £40 million to enhance multi-disciplinary teams.”

In Scotland, the rate of delayed discharge for acute locations is around 17 per 100,000 of the population.

England’s figure equates to 24 per 100,000, which the Scottish Government said is around 41% higher than Scotland.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has hit out at the Scottish Government’s plans for a National Care Service which would overhaul the social care sector, amid the record high figures.

He said: “Today’s figures are a deafening indictment of the crisis in social care. More people than ever before are unable to leave hospital because they can’t get the care they need in the community.

“The Government must move heaven and earth to tackle this emergency. We can’t afford to wait for the wrong solution in four years in the shape of a ministerial takeover of social care and a billion-pound bureaucracy.”

He added: “The legislation must be withdrawn altogether and the money put into services and staff.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, Scottish Tory health spokesman, said: “The SNP promised to eradicate delayed discharge in 2015, yet seven years later and the problem is worse than ever.

“It’s soul-destroying for medically fit patients to be needlessly stuck in hospital, simply because social care isn’t available to them. The knock-on effects of delayed discharge are equally damaging, as other patients who desperately need hospital beds can’t get them.”

He added: “Patients are suffering as a result of the Health Secretary’s failures. The SNP need to come to their senses, U-turn on the National Care Service, and sack Humza Yousaf.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented