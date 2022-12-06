‘Enough is enough’ say Tories as A&E waiting times hit new low point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Enough is enough’ say Tories as A&E waiting times hit new low point

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 11.02am Updated: December 6 2022, 11.07am
The Scottish Tories have again called for the Health Secretary to be sacked (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Scottish Tories have again called for the Health Secretary to be sacked (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Scottish Tories have said “enough is enough” after the number of patients being seen within target waiting times at Scotland’s emergency departments hit another new low.

Just 61.9% of people attending A&E in the week up to November 27 were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours, according to figures from Public Health Scotland.

The Scottish Government aims for 95% of people to be seen within the four-hour, time limit.

The figure dropped from 63.1% the week before.

As well as the weekly figures, the record of A&E in October was the worst monthly performance on record, when 67.6% were seen within the target time.

Of the 24,995 people who attended A&E in the week up to November 27, some 1,226 waited longer than 12 hours, while 3,363 waited more than eight hours.

A total of 9,532 attendees were waiting longer than four hours, the figures showed.

At the flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, just 36.8% of people at A&E were dealt with in four hours, although the figure rose from 35.1% the week before.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “A&E performance is not where it needs to be.”

But the Scottish Tories repeated their calls for the Health Secretary to be sacked.

“Nicola Sturgeon cannot continue to stand idly by week after week as Scotland’s A&E wards plumb new depths under her hopeless Health Secretary,” said Dr Sandesh Gulhane.

“Sacking Humza Yousaf won’t solve things over night but it’s clear he’s part of the problem, not the solution. His flimsy recovery plan isn’t working and he’s lost the trust of shattered patients and staff.

Sandesh Gulhane in Holyrood
Dr Sandesh Gulhane repeated calls for the Health Secretary to be sacked (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“The tragic reality, which we must never forget or accept, is that these latest worst-ever figures translate to even more needless deaths on Scotland’s emergency wards.”

He added: “It’s clear the system is broken and dedicated staff and worried patients are paying a heavy price for SNP mismanagement of our A&E departments.

“Instead of coming up with a coherent plan to tackle the crisis, all Humza Yousaf can do is spin dodgy data to protect himself and this SNP Government.

“Enough is enough. We can’t go on like this. Nicola Sturgeon must act without further delay and sack Humza Yousaf now.”

Responding to the figures, the Health Secretary said: “A number of factors are driving up A&E waits including the level of delayed discharge which is why we are working with health boards to ensure people leave hospital without delay, freeing up vital beds for those who need them most.

“We will continue to see fluctuations in figures over winter, despite this, I am clear that A&E performance is not where it needs to be.

“Our network of Flow Navigation Centres, in place all across the country, are a key asset in relieving pressure on A&E – directing people towards the most appropriate urgent care and offering rapid access to a clinician and scheduled in-person, phone or video appointments, where appropriate, to avoid unnecessary long waits.

“More than 23,000 patients have avoided an unnecessary trip to a physical A&E through NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s virtual service alone.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the NHS crisis was “getting worse instead of better”, adding: “Thousands of people have been left stranded in A&E for more than 12 hours and spiralling rates of delayed discharge will make this bad picture even worse.

“Staff and patients alike are being failed by Humza Yousaf and by the SNP Government, who are sitting on their hands while our NHS collapses.

“This record-breaking health secretary needs to go before winter hits and this crisis gets even more deadly.”

The Scottish Lib Dems accused the Health Secretary of losing control of the NHS.

“The Health Secretary must fundamentally change his approach and get control of this crisis, otherwise he will need to go because patients and staff have been taken for granted for far too long,” said leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

