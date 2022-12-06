‘My door is open’, Health Secretary tells striking nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘My door is open’, Health Secretary tells striking nurses

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 1.45pm
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The Health Secretary has said his “door is open” to meet with nursing union officials ahead of strikes later this month.

Steve Barclay made the claim as he faced suggestions from Labour he was “using nurses as a scapegoat to avoid the blame” for the difficult winter facing the NHS.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to take industrial action on December 15 and 20, after voting in favour in a ballot.

Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland. The strike will include up to 100,000 nurses.

The RCN has said that despite this year’s pay award of £1,400, experienced nurses are worse off by 20% in real terms due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010.

It is calling for a pay rise of 5% above RPI inflation, saying the economic argument for paying nursing staff fairly is clear when billions of pounds are being spent on agency staff to plug workforce gaps.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting told the Commons: “The chairman of the Conservative party (Nadhim Zahawi) claims that NHS strikes are exactly what Vladimir Putin wants, so why isn’t the Health Secretary negotiating to prevent them from going ahead?”

Mr Barclay replied: “I have seen him make this claim across the media a number of times. Just to reassure him, my door is open. I have been very clear with the trade unions I am available.

“I am available to see them this afternoon or tomorrow. It is not me that set a precondition on those talks.

“There is a number of issues when I met with the trade unions that they raised. Not only pay but around safety of staff, and other conditions, the estate, tech and so forth and I am very happy to engage with the trade unions on those points.”

Mr Streeting replied: “We get the warm words about wanting to negotiate but a government source briefed the Times last week that his plan is to wait for public sentiment to turn against striking nurses.”

He added: “He knows this winter is going to be the most difficult the NHS has ever faced and he is using nurses as a scapegoat to avoid the blame. That is the shameful truth isn’t it?”

The Health Secretary responded: “The point is he himself does not support the 19% pay demand of the trade unions. So, he stands here saying we should be talking while himself not accepting their proposals.”

Elsewhere in the debate, Labour’s Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth) described a government consultation on “crazy doctor pension rules” as “too little, too late”.

Referring to a GP, she said: “She told me the pension rules means she either has to retire, work part-time or emigrate, which is hardly going to help her patients to get appointments with her.

“After hinting of a change on doctors’ pensions this summer, the Government is only now announcing a consultation that will last until next spring, so there’s going to be no change in these crazy doctor pension rules until next summer at the earliest. Is this not too little, too late?”

Mr Barclay replied: “Firstly, in terms of the numbers it’s worth reminding the House there’s 3% more doctors this year than last year. We’ve got over 2,300 more full-time doctors in general practice and, as I say, we are recruiting more.

“On the point of pensions, she’s absolutely right that that is a material issue, that is why we have launched the consultation and we’re working with Treasury colleagues to address those concerns as quickly as possible.”

