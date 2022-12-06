Scotland’s slavery role cannot be glossed over says country’s top judge as landmark Perth case remembered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s complicity with slavery cannot be “glossed over”, Scotland’s most senior judge has said, as a plaque to a landmark Perth legal case was revealed.

Lord Carloway said it is important to mark the “true extent” of Scotland’s historic role in the slave trade.

On Tuesday, the Lord President unveiled a plaque at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, commemorating the 1778 judgment in Knight v Wedderburn, which established Scots law would not support slavery.

Joseph Knight was purchased as a slave by John Wedderburn in Jamaica and brought to Scotland to serve in his household.

Lord Carloway set out how Scotland was involved in the transatlantic slave trade (Jane Barlow/PA)

When he tried to leave the slaveowner’s service to go and live with the woman he had married, the wealthy landowner had him arrested.

However, Mr Knight launched a years-long court battle with the aristocrat which ended in his emancipation, while a majority of judges ruled Scots law could not uphold the institution of slavery.

In a speech at the court’s Parliament Hall, Lord Carloway said much has already been written about Scotland’s “collective amnesia” when it comes to slavery.

He quoted one of the judges in Knight v Wedderburn, who said: “We sit here to enforce right, not to enforce wrong.”

Lord Carloway said: “Despite those rhetorical flourishes, to imply that Scotland’s hands were clean is, to say the least, inaccurate.”

He said Scotland was involved in the transatlantic slave trade and African people had been brought to Scotland long before the Act of Union in 1707.

There are were cases of privateers bringing “gifts” of captured slaves to Scottish royal courts, he said, and there are records of James VI mistreating four black slaves at his wedding in 1689.

Lord Carloway also noted those working as colliers and salters were held in bondage in Scotland – their freedom came in the years following Knight v Wedderburn.

The Lord President said: “Against that background, Scotland’s description as a land of liberty in 1778 may fairly be described as somewhat of a veneer.

“The laws by which Mr Knight had been enslaved may have been Jamaican.

“But Scotland’s complicity in the slave trade at that time cannot be glossed over.”

Lord Carloway decided to commission the plaque after receiving a letter from academic Sir Geoff Palmer, who recently carried out a review of Edinburgh’s historic links with slavery and how they can be marked.

Sir Geoff, who is Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, said other institutions should also reflect on their past links with slavery.

The Heriot-Watt chancellor backed the installation of a plaque which linked Henry Dundas to slavery- the influential 18th century politician blamed for delaying the abolition of slavery – saying: “If somebody did something that is wrong, it should be remembered.”

However, Sir Geoff’s review did not recommend removing statues and building names associated with Viscount Dundas.

He said: “If you remove the evidence, you remove the deed.”

Who was Joseph Knight?

Joseph Knight was an African man enslaved by plantation owner Sir John Wedderburn in the 18th century and brought to Scotland to serve in his Perthshire mansion at Ballindean.

Knight became a notable figure in a landmark legal battle that saw him successfully appeal against a Scottish court’s decision that had reduced him to mere property in the ownership of his former master.

He had fallen in love with a local servant girl and had wanted to leave Wedderburn’s household to set up his own life.

He was arrested but successfully argued in court in Perth he had stopped being a slave when he arrived in Scotland, where there was no legal slavery.

The ruling was upheld after a four-year battle reached the highest courts.

This victory affirmed Scots Law could not uphold the institution of slavery in Scotland, a ruling that would make a profound contribution to paving the way for the abolition of slavery in Britain.