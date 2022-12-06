Unpaid carers need more support, says Care Inspectorate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unpaid carers require more support it has been suggested as an inquiry revealed the negative impact caring is having on the majority of adult carers.

The new Care Inspectorate inquiry has highlighted a number of improvements that are needed for adult carers to access social work and care services.

Research conducted by the inspectorate between March and July found that 66% of the 1,489 respondents said their caring responsibilities have negatively impacted their physical health, while 71% said it had a detrimental effect on their mental wellbeing.

It found that lack of support or understanding of their needs was a factor in the impact caring had on their lives.

Some 50% of respondents said they felt supported by the sector to continue caring, while 53% said local services were uncoordinated and the opinion of carers is not considered (53%).

Where carers did have an ongoing, trusting relationship with a social work staff member, the inquiry found it helped them feel understood, valued and supported.

And when they were involved with local carers’ organisations, commissioned by health and social care partnerships, they had positive experiences.

There are an estimated 800,000 adult carers in Scotland who provide unpaid care for another adult.

In a report, the inspectorate has set out a range of improvements that can be made by health and social care partnership to increase support for unpaid carers.

These include improving access to and availability of short breaks for carers, and promoting awareness of their rights, including access to an adult care support plan.

The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the significant challenges already present in support services for carers, according to the findings, which in turn had a negative impact on carers.

Responding to the publication, Kevin Stewart, Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, said: “Scotland’s unpaid carers make a crucial contribution to our communities.

“I know that the pandemic has added additional pressures. We are committed to listening to the voices of unpaid carers and acting on what they tell us.

“I welcome the Care Inspectorate’s report, and its findings are a valuable contribution to understanding the experience of carers.”

He said the supplement to the carer’s allowance benefit provides up to £491.40 extra to eligible carers on top of their regular carers’ allowance.

Carers continuously in receipt of the supplement will have received more than £2,7000 above the regular allowance since its introduction in 2018.

Mr Stewart added: “It is crucial that carers are supported to have a life alongside caring, and that they can sustain and improve their own health and wellbeing.

“That is why this Government brought forward the Carers Act to enhance and extend the rights of all adult and young carers to support across the country.”

Jackie Irvine, chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: “We recognise the vital role that unpaid carers play in our society.

“We hope the findings included in this report will help pave the way for the improvements needed to support unpaid carers across Scotland.”