RCN warns of ‘crisis’ as nursing and midwifery vacancies increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

RCN warns of ‘crisis’ as nursing and midwifery vacancies increase

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 2.56pm
Vacancies amongst nurses have risen, the latest figures showed, with the RCN Scotland describing the situation as a ‘crisis’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Vacancies amongst nurses have risen, the latest figures showed, with the RCN Scotland describing the situation as a ‘crisis’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ministers are being warned of Scotland’s nursing workforce “crisis”, as figures showed a rise of almost 10% in vacancies in the NHS.

While the number of people working for the health service in Scotland increased to a whole-time equivalent (WTE) total of 155,913.3 at the end of September, the number of empty posts for nurses and midwives rose to 6,319.3 WTE.

That is up from 6010.4 WTE vacancies at the end of June 2022 – and a rise of 9.7% from the the 5761.2 WTE vacancies there were at the end of September 2021.

The latest NHS Scotland workforce statistics also showed a rise in vacancies for allied health professionals – such as physiotherapists, podiatrists, radiographers and dieticians.

This increased from 1,127.7 WTE at the end of June to 1,252.4 WTE at the end of September.

However, vacancies for medical and dental consultants fell from 439 WTE to 392.8 WTE over the same period.

Speaking about the rise in nursing vacancies, Colin Poolman, director, of the Royal College of Nursing Scotland said: “We simply don’t have the nursing workforce we need, and it is patients and families who are suffering.”

While NHS Scotland has 64,221.9 WTE nursing and midwifery staff, the RCN said the vacancy rate was now 9% across Scotland.

The number of posts that are vacant is about 400 more than the total number of nursing and midwifery posts in NHS Grampian, it added.

The RCN is currently balloting its members over an improved pay offer from the Scottish Government – with the prospect of strikes by nurses looming if the offer is rejected.

Mr Poolman said that “Scotland’s nursing workforce crisis is at the heart of the challenges facing our health and social care services”.

He added: “Many of the hospital capacity problems are a result of a lack of health and social care resources within our communities. For example, district nursing teams are key to providing care for people at home, preventing admission to hospital and supporting those who are in hospital to return home safely and quickly.

“Our previous warnings have not been listened to. We must do more to value and retain our existing experienced nursing workforce and to attract the workforce of the future – fair pay is a fundamental part of this.

“Scotland needs an open and honest discussion about the level of investment required to meet growing demand, develop new ways of working and ensure we have the workforce we need to deliver safe and effective care across our hospitals and communities.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton condemned the rising vacancies as “another sign that the Health Secretary’s plans for NHS recovery and workforce planning are failing”.

Alex-Cole Hamilton called on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to draw up ‘proper’ workforce plans for the NHS (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Hitting out at the Scottish Government, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Lack of proper workforce planning has left nurses working shifts which have dangerously low staffing levels and lack of support from this SNP/Green Government has left them with no other option but to consider strikes.”

Demanding action from Humza Yousaf, the Lib Dem added: “It’s time for the Cabinet Secretary to go back to the drawing board and come up with proper workforce plans that help the NHS and its staff grow.

“If Humza Yousaf doesn’t do this soon, we will need a new Health Secretary.”

Mr Yousaf said: “These latest figures show total NHS Scotland staffing has continued to grow, up by more than 22% whole-time equivalent (WTE) under this Government to historically high levels.

“We remain truly grateful to all staff who are working so hard in such challenging circumstances, which is why we have engaged tirelessly with trade union representatives over recent weeks, leaving no stone unturned to reach a record pay offer.

“We have made the best offer possible to get money into the pockets of hard working staff and to avoid industrial action, in what is already going to be an incredibly challenging winter. If the offer is agreed this pay uplift will also be backdated to April.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented