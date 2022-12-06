More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 3.42pm Updated: December 6 2022, 5.46pm
Seven more cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported in England last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Seven more cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported in England last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Seven more cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported in England last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The total number of cases for the year so far now stands at 57, figures published on Tuesday show.

It comes after there were reports of fresh cases of diphtheria being found at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.

The UKHSA said seven cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported between November 28 and December 4. In the previous week – from November 21 to November 27 – the total was 50 after five cases were reported.

Cabinet meeting
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has come under fire over conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Some 44 of the cases have been recorded in the South East, as well as fewer than five in each of the following areas: London; West Midlands, South West, North East and the North West, the latest report said. No breakdown by county has been provided.

Last week the immigration minister told MPs asylum seekers with symptoms of diphtheria would be put into isolation after the UKHSA said there had been an “increase” in the number of infections among those coming to the UK.

Robert Jenrick said migrants showing signs of the highly-contagious disease will be separated for a “short period” at Manston or held in a “designated isolation centre” while they are treated.

Any asylum seekers who may have the infection but are already in hotels would be told to isolate in their rooms while they are treated.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced criticism about overcrowding and outbreaks of disease at Manston amid concerns a man held there may have died from a diphtheria infection.

The latest UKHSA data sets out how many cases were reported each month since the start of the year, with a weekly break down from October onwards.

The figures show the first case was reported in February but no more were recorded until June. Since then, fresh cases have been reported every month. The total number of cases first hit double figures in October.

Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, died at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) hospital in Margate on November 19 after he was held in Manston having crossed the Channel seven days earlier.

The Home Office initially said there was no evidence he died from an infectious disease but a follow-up test for diphtheria was positive, indicating this may have been the cause of the illness.

An inquest into his death opened in Maidstone on Monday and was adjourned until May next year.

Ministers and health officials have insisted the risk of the public getting diphtheria is very low and infections are rare.

The illness – which affects the nose, throat and sometimes skin – can be fatal if not treated quickly but antibiotics and other medicines are available.

But some public health experts raised concerns about the spread of the disease as migrants were moved to hotels.

Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA diphtheria incident director, said: “Whilst we continue to see diphtheria cases amongst asylum seekers, the risk of diphtheria to the wider public remains very low. This is due to high uptake of the diphtheria vaccine in this country, and because the infection is typically passed on through close prolonged contact with a case.

“In order to limit the risk of diphtheria being passed on within asylum seeker settings, UKHSA continues to recommend that individuals arriving at reception centres, and who have moved on recently, are offered a diphtheria vaccine and preventative treatment.”

