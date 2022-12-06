MSPs back pilot proxy voting scheme for Holyrood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holyrood has unanimously voted for a new pilot scheme for proxy voting for MSPs to be introduced.

They backed the move after Martin Whitfield, the convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Procedures Committee, stressed that they should not become “stuck in the past”.

He highlighted the need to “go forward and design the Parliament of the future, not to become a Parliament that is stuck in the past”.

The Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee recently recommended a pilot scheme for proxy voting at Parliament be established to cover the events of illness, bereavement and parental leave.

Proxy voting is not currently permitted in the Scottish Parliament, with the committee report pointing out a “number of legislatures” across the world which have introduced such schemes.

With Holyrood currently only having informal pairing arrangements, the MSPs argued a proxy voting system “may provide more certainty”.

Mr Whitfield said: “There are certain circumstances in which MSPs, indeed like the rest of the population, have periods of time in their life when illness, bereavement or parental responsibilities mean they cannot vote in person or indeed use the remote voting platform and they are unable to attend the Parliament.”

Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone will now be invited to “administer the scheme”, Mr Whitfield said.

The pilot scheme, which will only apply to votes cast in Holyrood’s main chamber, is a temporary measure, with Mr Whitfield saying the committee will “be observing how it takes place over the year”.

Parliamentary business minister George Adam, meanwhile, stressed that decisions around agreeing any request for a proxy vote would rest with the presiding officer.

“This ensures the integrity of the scheme and that such requests are considered on a consistent basis,” he said.