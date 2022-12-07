First 24-hour rape helpline launched in England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First 24-hour rape helpline launched in England and Wales

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 12.03am
Victims of rape will be able to get support around the clock after the first 24-hour helpline of its kind was launched in England and Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Victims of rape will be offered support around the clock by the first 24-hour helpline of its kind in England and Wales.

Trained specialists will be on hand at any time by phone or online to offer emotional support and information on what other services are available.

The Government-funded helpline has been set up in time for Christmas when reports of attacks have in the past been known to increase.

Operated by Rape Crisis England and Wales, the service can be used by anyone aged 16 and over who has experienced sexual violence and abuse at any point in their life, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

It is hoped providing help to victims will also bring more perpetrators to justice, as Independent Sexual Violence Advisers (ISVAs) are among the services which the helpline would suggest for victims.

According to the MoJ, research suggests victims who speak to an ISVA are less likely to withdraw from the criminal justice process.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Making sure that victims of rape and sexual abuse have support whenever they need it is not only the right thing to do – it will also help us to bring more perpetrators to justice.

“When victims feel believed and supported, they are much more likely to stay the course in the criminal justice process.

“This vital helpline will have a major role to play in providing the support victims need, and in bringing more vile criminals to justice.”

Rape Crisis chief executive Jayne Butler said the charity was “proud” to be offering the helpline, adding: “No matter when or where it happened – we are here for you. If you contact us we will always listen to you and believe you, and we will never judge.”

The boss of Women’s Aid, Farah Nazeer, welcomed the move and said: “We hope this will ensure survivors get the right response, first time – which we know is key to recovery after abuse. We’re hopeful this will also lead to an improvement in reporting and convictions of sexual offences.”

But Labour’s shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said: “It’s embarrassing that after 12 years, a belated helpline is all the Tories can come up with to address their abysmal record on violence against women and girls.

“In the 18 months it’s taken ministers to act since the hotline was announced, more than 70,000 victims have reported they have been raped. These delays do nothing to prevent sexual violence or ensure that victims get justice.”

The MoJ said it wanted to make sure the helpline worked properly and had sufficient staffing levels before it was launched.

The department also highlighted how this was the latest measure in a range of work to better support victims and tackle violence against women and girls, including quadrupling funding for services, bringing forward law changes with the Victims Bill, a pilot offering specialist sexual violence support in crown courts and allowing complainants to pre-record evidence for criminal cases.

To contact the helpline, dial 0808 500 2222 or visit www.247sexualabusesupport.org.uk

