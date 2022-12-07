Government defends onshore wind U-turn in face of backbench pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government defends onshore wind U-turn in face of backbench pressure

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 9.10am Updated: December 7 2022, 2.38pm
The Prime Minister bowed to backbench pressure over onshore wind (Tom Leese/PA)
The Prime Minister bowed to backbench pressure over onshore wind (Tom Leese/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s government has been forced to defend its latest U-turn, after the Prime Minister bowed to pressure from Tory backbenchers to relent on the construction of new onshore wind farms.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities confirmed on Tuesday evening, the Government was committing to consult on how local communities can consent to fresh projects, in a climbdown from Mr Sunak’s previous opposition to building new turbines onshore.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay played down the U-turn on Wednesday, defending the Prime Minister as he was asked on Sky News who was really in charge of government policy.

“You can see, actually, the fact that the Prime Minister has taken a very strong stand in terms of the priority of getting inflation down,” he said.

“I think it’s important that we listen to colleagues, that is our parliamentary process. It’s important that we do these things with local consent.”

It is the second about-turn so far this week, with the Government having already watered down local housebuilding targets to avoid a major Commons rebellion.

Cabinet meeting
Health Secretary Steve Barclay defended the Prime Minister on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)

A delayed decision on whether to approve plans for a controversial coal mine on edge of Whitehaven in Cumbria is also expected this week, in another test of Mr Sunak’s leadership.

The decision is currently due to be made on or before December 8, after the deadline was pushed back several times.

While the plan is backed by some Tory MPs, it has also drawn significant criticism from environmentalists.

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband called the onshore wind decision “a fudge” and said the prime minister was being “held hostage” by his own backbenchers.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, the Labour MP also warned the Government against granting approval for the Cumbria coal plans.

He said that “weakness” would be the only explanation if the plan goes ahead.

“It will be a disaster and it would mean a message was heard around the world about UK climate hypocrisy.”

Jess Ralston, the head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “The ban on onshore wind has been a seven-year anomaly in UK energy policy, keeping household bills higher and the UK more dependent on foreign gas. Whether deployment speeds up will now come down to the detail of the planning rule changes.

“The next big planning call from the government will be the Cumbria coal mine. With the mine’s particular type of coal no use for the UK power or steel industries and the UK having led the global campaign to phase out coal, a lot rides on Michael Gove’s decision.”

