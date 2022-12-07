Keegan calls for ‘big dose of transparency’ when teaching contested issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keegan calls for ‘big dose of transparency’ when teaching contested issues

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 12.24pm
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Victoria Jones/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Education Secretary has called for a “big dose of transparency” when teaching contested political issues in schools.

Gillian Keegan said, “common sense” is needed when it comes to sharing classroom materials and deciding what is “age appropriate”, as she insisted parents should have full sight of what their children are being taught.

She also suggested some institutions have “lost their way” on debating “difficult issues”, with further progress needed on ensuring the “balance” is right.

Appearing before the Commons Education Committee, Ms Keegan was warned schools must not “impose political views” on children.

Tory MP Miriam Cates claimed that many pupils are being taught, as fact, “theories that the wider population don’t adhere to”.

Miriam Cates
Tory MP Miriam Cates (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Asked how the Department for Education (DfE) plans to deal with this, Ms Keegan said she believes the “vast majority” of teachers take their responsibility on political impartiality “extremely carefully”.

But she said some institutions have “lost their way a little bit” on debating “difficult issues”.

“This is a responsibility that people have, not only to debate difficult issues, but actually to encourage debate of difficult issues, and we know that some of our institutions have lost their way a little bit in this,” she said.

“That’s why we’ve got the Free Speech Act, right going through at the moment. We know that there are areas where we just need to make sure that we’ve got this balance right. I don’t think we are there yet.

“And I think there is still part of that journey that we need to go along.”

Tory MP Caroline Ansell warned some teachers have been actively calling in sick to avoid having to deliver “damaging” curriculum materials.

MPs cited teaching on gender issues as a particular concern, with Ms Cates suggesting “divisive” political theories are being taught with “no alternative viewpoint”.

Ms Keegan acknowledged the debate is a “complex area”, stressing that “transparency” is key.

“People should be able to see what we’re teaching children in schools. Parents should be able to see it, debate it, if there is a debate,” she said.

She conceded “we may need to do more” on this, with the Government set to update guidance on the “quite complex area” of “biological sex versus gender”.

On sharing teaching materials and ensuring they are “age appropriate”, she said “a big dose of common sense” is needed, with parents’ views taken into account.

Last month the Ofsted chief inspector warned there is currently “very limited guidance” available to schools on gender matters, with new advice from the DfE expected “some time around the end of the year”.

Ms Keegan said she is not aware of an “absolute date” for publication.

But she said a full public consultation is due next year, with DfE permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood adding that she expects a first draft of the document for consultation to be published in early 2023.

