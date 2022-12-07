Albanian ambassador hits out at ‘campaign of discrimination’ amid rise in Channel crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Albanian ambassador hits out at ‘campaign of discrimination’ amid rise in Channel crossings

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 12.26pm
The Albanian ambassador called for an end to the ‘campaign of discrimination’ against Albanians living in the UK as he was grilled over the rise in numbers crossing the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Albanian ambassador called for an end to the “campaign of discrimination” against Albanians living in the UK as he was grilled over the rise in numbers crossing the Channel.

Qirjako Qirko repeatedly told MPs his government has “no information” about an increase in people from the Balkan state making the journey to the UK, and claimed details have not been provided by the Home Office.

After dodging several questions, he told the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday: “I would like to take this opportunity to ask that this campaign of discrimination against Albanians living here in the UK should stop.”

Youngsters are being bullied in school “only because they are Albanians” as a result of the “wave of activity”, he claimed, as he demanded anyone responsible should apologise.

Albanians accounted for just over a third of Channel crossings in the first nine months of the year, figures published by the Home Office last month showed.

Out of 33,029 arrivals in the UK between January and September, 11,241 (35%) were Albanians. This is a sharp increase compared with the 3% recorded in the whole of 2021.

Asked why the number of Albanians crossing the Channel has increased so much this year, Mr Qirko said: “Officially, my embassy, my government … have no information regarding this number.”

He repeatedly insisted Albania is a “safe country”, telling MPs: “The problem is, it seems, that the people arriving here … they pretend to be a victim of modern slavery.”

But when asked if he thought all Albanians arriving are pretending, he added: “I don’t know.”

Mr Qirko later confirmed he would be happy to see Albanians deemed to be victims of modern slavery in the UK returned to their home country.

Facing questions over whether he agrees that the UK should not have to recognise any asylum claims from Albanian nationals, he said: “It’s up to the British authorities to decide”, adding: “I cannot discuss this issue because it’s not my problem. What I can say is Albania is a safe country.”

Asked again if the Albanian government would have a problem if that became UK policy, he said: “I don’t want to comment … I am not allowed to comment.”

Committee member and Conservative MP Tim Loughton said: “You are here as a representative of the Albanian government. I am purely asking a reasonable question as to what the response of the Albanian government would be, because that’s key to whether the United Kingdom Government adopts that policy or not.”

Mr Qirko also said it is “not the responsibility of the Albanian government” when he was asked whether it should be making a financial contribution to the UK for housing the country’s migrants in hotels.

He added that the Albanian government “can’t control TikTok or Facebook” when asked what action is being taken to shut down social media posts advertising Channel crossings.

Mr Qirko suggested Albanian police may be investigating, but said: “I don’t have details.”

