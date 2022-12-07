PM says ‘there are no current shortages of drugs’ to tackle Strep A cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM says ‘there are no current shortages of drugs’ to tackle Strep A cases

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 1.12pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday December 7, 2022.
“We are seeing a higher number of cases from Strep A this year compared to usual”, but “there are no current shortages of drugs”, the Prime Minister has told MPs.

His comments came as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Rishi Sunak to update the country on the outbreak.

Sir Keir said: “I’ve been very happy to work with the Government on this, so can he take the opportunity to update the country on the measures the country is taking to keep children safe this winter?”

Mr Sunak replied: “We are seeing a higher number of cases from Strep A this year compared to usual. What I can say is that the NHS who have sat down to talk about this are working very hard to make sure parents are aware of the symptoms that they should be looking out to (for) because this can be treated appropriately with antibiotics.

“There are no current shortages of drugs available to treat this and there are well-established procedures in place to ensure that that remains the case and the (UKHSA) are monitoring the situation at pace and what they have confirmed is that this is not a new strain of Strep A, so people should be reassured about that.

“There is no reason to believe that it has become more lethal and more resistant to antibiotics, so the most important thing for parents to do is look out for the symptoms and get the treatment that is available for them.”

During PMQs Sir Keir Starmer described Rishi Sunak as a “blancmange Prime Minister” who “sold out the aspirations of those who want to own their own home”.

The Labour leader said: “Does he really expect us to believe that the member for Chipping Barnet (Theresa Villiers) and the member for the Isle of Wight (Bob Seely) are cheering him on because he’s going to build more homes?”

Sir Keir added: “I’ll tell him what changed: his backbenchers threatened him. And, as always, the blancmange Prime Minister wobbled. He did a grubby deal with a handful of his MPs and sold out the aspirations of those who want to own their own home. Was it worth it?”

Mr Sunak replied: “As ever, engaging in the petty personality politics, not focused on the substance. Again, let me explain what we’re doing. We’re delivering what I said we would do: we are protecting the character of local communities, we are cracking down on land banking and irresponsible developers. And we are giving people a greater say in their decisions.

“Just this week, on Monday, the honourable gentleman said the Government should be giving people more power and control. Now he seems to be opposing that policy. It’s only Wednesday, I know he flip-flops but, even for him, it’s pretty quick.”

The Labour leader questioned why Rishi Sunak would rather “cripple housebuilding” than accept Labour support.

Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons: “He has forgotten, last week I offered him Labour votes to pass these housing targets, because this is bigger than politics.

“The former housing secretary on their side said scrapping mandatory targets … would be a colossal failure of political leadership. No wonder he doesn’t want to fight the next election.”

He asked: “Why would he rather cripple housebuilding than work with us to get those targets through?”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenges Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

The Prime Minister replied: “We are not going to work with the Labour Party on housing – you know why? We will have a look at their record on housing.”

Mr Sunak then claimed that Boris Johnson built 60,000 affordable homes as mayor of London while Sadiq Khan has built “half of that amount”.

Mr Sunak vowed to “take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public” if union leaders “continue to be unreasonable”.

On the strikes, the Prime Minister told the Commons: “Hard-working families right now in this country are facing challenges.

“The Government has been reasonable. It’s accepted the recommendations of an independent pay (review) body, giving pay rises in many cases higher than the private sector.

“But if the union leaders continue to be unreasonable, then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public.

“That’s why since I became Prime Minister I have been working for new tough laws to protect people from this disruption.”

He demanded that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “stand up for working people” and back the legislation.

Sir Keir said: “He should stop grandstanding, stop sitting on his hands, get round the table and resolve these issues.”

2
