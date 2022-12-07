Change law to save eagles from ‘melancholy madness’, Fife falconer tell MSPs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The law should be amended to allow eagles to hunt mountain hares and stop birds of prey from falling into “melancholy madness”, falconers have urged MSPs.

As part of a public petition, a golden eagle called Stanley was brought to the garden of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

The petition seeks an amendment to the Animals and Wildlife Act 2020 to allow mountain hares to be hunted for the purposes of falconry.

The eagle’s owner, Barry Blyther, who runs Elite Falconry near Kirkcaldy, said the law prevents eagles like 15-year-old Stanley from flying in large parts of Scotland as owners could be prosecuted if a hare is caught.

Captive golden eagles are prevented from hunting mountain hares (Phil Wilkinson)

“It actually creates behavioural problems, they get psychologically damaged and that manifests itself as self-mutilation, they start plucking their feathers out their legs and backs,” he said.

“They generally become unbalanced. It’s kind of a melancholy madness.”

Mr Blyther said the impact of falconry hunting on mountain hares would be “infinitesimal” and hills on managed moorland are “burgeoning” with the prey animals.

The impact on hares would be ‘infinitesimal’, falconers say (Dr Carlos Bedson)

The legislation was designed to stop mass culls of hares rather than falconry, he said.

Jackson Carlaw, the Conservative MSP who convenes the Public Petitions Committee, said falconers had suffered from “unintended consequences” of the law.

He said: “97.5% of Scotland would now not be a legitimate place for a bird like Stanley to fly and hunt.

“And if he did, then Barry here would be prosecuted and that’s just ridiculous.

“As a consequence, Stanley has not been able to fly for over two years, in case he – not realising where the invisible tram lines are – crossed them and managed to seize a hare.”

The Public Petition Committee decided to continue the petition and would support an amendment to the law.