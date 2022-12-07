Grant Shapps has apologised ‘unreservedly’ to those caught up in Horizon scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Grant Shapps has apologised ‘unreservedly’ to those caught up in Horizon scandal

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 3.50pm
Business secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Business secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has apologised “unreservedly” to those caught up in the Horizon computer system scandal.

Making a statement on the GLO (group litigation order) compensation scheme, Mr Shapps set out further details in the Commons for MPs.

He said: “The Horizon scandal is nothing short of a travesty. Today I turn to those who’ve lost everything. Those who’ve been driven to bankruptcy, lost the savings they’ve worked all their lives for.

“Those who were falsely accused and lost their good name in our country’s courts and those who were falsely convicted lost their freedom, in our country’s prisons.”

He added: “I want say today that I’m sorry. I’m sorry for those years of pain, of hurt, of anguish and I apologise unreservedly for any part that my department has played historically in this miscarriage of justice.

“Because the Post Office is a public institution, it exists to serve the British people. The best of us, our postmasters could be subject to such intolerable injustice does not bear thinking about.

“This is a wrong that can never be put right, but I hope that the steps we’re taking today will be of some comfort to those who fought and continue to tirelessly fight for justice.”

Mr Shapps added: “We want postmasters who exposed the scandal through the High Court group litigation order (GLO) case to receive similar compensation to those available to their peers, that is what’s right and it’s what’s fair.”

“The majority view was that BEIS should deliver an alternative dispute resolution approach using information prepared from the GLO case, so this is the route that we will now follow.”

He went on: “I’m writing to members of the group litigation today with further information about how it will work. For too long, our postmasters have been left to endure devastating financial hardship and I’m therefore pleased to say that all Post Office and Horizon related compensation payments will be disregarded for benefits purposes.

“Once the disregard is in place, payments received by postmasters will no longer count towards the capital limit for means-tested benefits and pension credits will not therefore affect the eligibility to claim for these. The Government will legislate to put this disregard in place at the earliest opportunity.”

Mr Shapps said: “Those experts should be on board in early spring and that point (for) claims can start to be submitted and assessed.

“I hope that compensation will start to flow before the summer and that most cases can be resolved before the end of 2023.”

He added: “We are today announcing details of the funding available to enable postmasters to access initial legal support.”

Coronavirus – Tue Jun 2, 2020
Labour MP Chi Onwurah (Jonathan Brady)

Shadow business minister Chi Onwurah told MPs she welcomed “today’s statement and apology”, adding: “This represents an important step forward in delivering justice in what may well be the largest miscarriage of justice in our country’s history.”

Pressing the Business Secretary, she said: “The Government is the only shareholder in the Post Office, so it is right the Secretary of State takes responsibility for this.

“At the core of this unforgivable scandal is the belief that workers were dishonest and technology infallible. Perhaps that is not surprising given the Government’s track record on defending the rights of working people.”

She added: “So, will the Secretary of State tell us now how long he estimates it will take for this scheme and the other schemes to pay out the appropriate compensation?

“And can he tell me whether the aim of the scheme and the others is to put people back in the original position that they would have been, were it not for their involvement in Horizon?”

Ms Onwurah also pressed him on where the money for the scheme will be coming from and urged him to set out how he will ensure something similar “never happens again”.

Responding to Labour, Grant Shapps said: “She asked about timescales and as I mentioned in my comments for this particular part of the scheme, we aim to complete this by the end of 2023.

“I hope sooner and that’s why the large amounts of evidence – or rather large amounts of documents – that we are putting online this morning enables people to get on with processing their applications before making the formal applications early next year.”

The Business Secretary added: “In terms of the rest of the questions, Sir Wyn Williams is carrying out the formal inquiry, we’ll be able to, I hope, shed significant light on what went wrong and therefore provide a set of recommendations to prevent it from happening again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented