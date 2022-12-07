Local Tory believed it was ‘inevitable’ Matt Hancock would not stand again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Local Tory believed it was ‘inevitable’ Matt Hancock would not stand again

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 4.32pm
Matt Hancock (Yui Mok/ PA)
Matt Hancock (Yui Mok/ PA)

A Tory councillor in Matt Hancock’s West Suffolk constituency said it was “inevitable” the MP would not stand for re-election following his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Another local Conservative politician described the former health secretary as having been “up the creek without a paddle”.

Mr Hancock, who was stripped of the Conservative whip after it emerged he was joining the reality TV show, said in a letter on Wednesday that he would not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election.

West Suffolk Tory councillor Ian Houlder said: “I think he was up the creek without a paddle as far as not being the MP for West Suffolk was concerned.

“He was looking at his options quite rightly as anybody would and he’s gone for the money.

“He’s going to linger on until the next general election whenever that’s called, probably a couple of years if Rishi lasts that long, and that’s it.

“He’ll take his goodbye money, his pension and his salary up to that date.

“Then he’ll go off and do what he says he wants to do in his letter.”

He said that Mr Hancock said he “wants to rebuild his life and do something different, pursue his interests and things that will help people”, adding that this was “very commendable, so I hope he can do it”.

“But he’s not in a hurry to do it, is he?” said Mr Houlder.

Conservative councillor Lance Stanbury, who represents Mildenhall division for West Suffolk Council, said: “I think that it was inevitable that Matt would probably not run after this election, because clearly he was heavily criticised by local party members and indeed lost the whip.

“For his own part I think he had to consider what his future would be in the party, and given there was no likelihood of him being back in the Government, I believe that he’s made a decision that’s right for him.”

Mr Stanbury said that a letter, reportedly from the president of the local Conservative association to Tory chief whip Simon Hart, was sent without authority.

The letter, from Terry Wood, president of West Suffolk Conservatives, was reportedly sent on December 1 and said that local association officers believed Mr Hancock was “not fit to represent this constituency”.

Mr Stanbury said: “I’m a member of the executive of the West Suffolk association and no-one has approached any executive council members for their opinion.

“I also believe that this letter has not been produced with the agreement of the senior officers of the party and therefore I believe Mr Wood has no authority to send such a letter.

“There should be, on such a major issue, a discussion of this by the executive council.

“So I believe that they’re acting outside the authority and not truly representing the entire association.”

He said he believed Mr Hancock would have the whip returned to him and continue as MP until the next general election.

Andy Drummond, chairman of Newmarket Conservatives and deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association, said he could not comment when asked about Mr Hancock’s decision.

“I don’t really know what to make of it yet,” said Mr Drummond.

“We’ll probably have an officer group and publish something on our website.

“But I can’t make a comment at this precise time.”

Ahead of Mr Hancock’s appearance in the jungle, Mr Drummond had said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis.”

