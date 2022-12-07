Matt Hancock eyes ‘new world of possibilities’ as he announces future exit as MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Matt Hancock eyes ‘new world of possibilities’ as he announces future exit as MP

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 5.35pm Updated: December 7 2022, 6.19pm
Matt Hancock (Lucy North/PA)
Matt Hancock (Lucy North/PA)

Matt Hancock has announced he will not be standing as an MP at the next election after discovering a “whole new world of possibilities” following his I’m A Celebrity stint.

The former health secretary said he had been told he would get the Conservative whip back following his controversial and lucrative stay in the Australian jungle for the reality TV show.

But the West Suffolk MP wrote to Rishi Sunak saying he will not be running at the next general election as he looks to “influence the public debate” from outside Parliament.

His decision came after a senior figure in his local Tory association wrote to Conservative Chief Whip Simon Hart arguing that Mr Hancock is “not fit” to represent the area.

Mr Hancock was stripped of the Conservative whip, meaning he was forced to sit as an independent MP in the Commons, for going on the ITV show while the House was sitting.

His spokesman as recently as last week insisted that he had “no intention of standing down” despite speculation he had plans to find fame elsewhere.

But writing to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, Mr Hancock said he wants to “play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways”.

He said Mr Hart had told him he would get the Tory whip back “in due course” as the party seeks to confirm its candidates for the next general election in around two years.

However, Mr Hancock told the PM that will be “now not necessary” and that he wants to “do things differently” as he urged the party to “reconnect” with the public.

“There was a time when I thought the only way to influence the public debate was in Parliament, but I’ve realised there’s far more to it than that,” he said.

“The revival of modern conservatism over the next decade will I suspect take place as much outside Parliament as in it.

“I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore – new ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds.”

In a separate video on TikTok Mr Hancock said he would be using “new and innovative ways” to communicate with the public.

Anger continued to simmer in Mr Hancock’s local Conservative association, with West Suffolk Tory councillor Ian Houlder telling the PA news agency the MP had been “up the creek without a paddle”.

His exit strategy announcement came after constituency president Terry Wood wrote to Mr Hart saying the MP is “not fit to represent this constituency”.

In the letter dated December 1 and posted on the West Suffolk Conservatives’ website, Mr Wood said he had been instructed by the group’s officers to advise they had ruled they have “no confidence” in Mr Hancock and do not want him to get the whip back.

But fellow association member Lance Stanbury accused Mr Wood of acting without authority in sending the letter to the chief whip.

Mr Stanbury said: “I’m a member of the executive of the West Suffolk association and no-one has approached any executive council members for their opinion.

“I also believe that this letter has not been produced with the agreement of the senior officers of the party and therefore I believe Mr Wood has no authority to send such a letter.”

A political ally of Mr Hancock called the letter “irrelevant” and said that Mr Hancock “had already decided not to stand again when it came to light”.

Mr Hancock joins a string of high-profile Tories, including former Cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Chloe Smith, in announcing their intention to step down.

The party has been struggling to recover from a plummet in its standing in opinion polls, with Labour around 20 percentage points higher.

Mr Hancock came a surprise third in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after enduring several bushtucker trials and grillings over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He pledged to donate a portion of his reported £400,000 fee for his 18 days in the jungle and has received a further £45,000 to appear on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

In June last year, he resigned for breaking social distancing guidance by kissing and embracing an aide in his office while health secretary.

His decision to the show was controversial and his decision prompted criticism from Mr Sunak and other top Tories, as well as mockery from some fellow MPs.

The recent publication of his Pandemic Diaries has also offered fresh insights into the workings of Government as the Covid-19 virus hit the UK in 2020.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting was among quick to welcome Mr Hancock’s impending departure from Parliament.

“He’s not a celebrity! Get him out of here!” he tweeted.

Mr Hancock has represented the safe Conservative seat of West Suffolk since 2010.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented