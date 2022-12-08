Yousaf praises ‘incredible’ efforts on two-year anniversary of Covid jabs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Health Secretary has praised the “incredible” efforts of staff and volunteers on the two-year anniversary of the coronavirus vaccine’s first jab.

The first Scottish injections of the Pfizer vaccine took place on December 8 2020.

Since then, more than 14.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccination have been administered

The initial rollout has been described as the biggest logistical effort since the Second World War.

The vaccine rollout began on December 8 2020 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It is believed that the uptake of vaccination in Scotland averted some 27,656 deaths.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urged those eligible to receive a jab to do so.

Mr Yousaf said: “On this day, we must first remember all those who have lost a loved one to this virus and reflect on what has been an incredibly challenging time for everyone.

“As a nation we can be incredibly proud of our world-leading vaccination programme.

“This could not have happened without the incredible efforts of staff and volunteers across the country.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 has not gone away, and I continue to urge everyone to take up the offer of a vaccination when they become eligible.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of serious illness from the virus.

“Appointments can be booked online at NHS Inform and a number of drop-in clinics are now in operation – details of these are available on local NHS board websites and social media posts.”