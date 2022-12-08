TikTok ‘has not and would not’ share UK user data with the Chinese government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

TikTok ‘has not and would not’ share UK user data with the Chinese government

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 10.47am
TikTok has not been asked for UK user data by the Chinese government and would not provide even if asked, a company executive said in a letter to a parliamentary committee (PA)
TikTok has not been asked for UK user data by the Chinese government and would not provide even if asked, a company executive said in a letter to a parliamentary committee (PA)

TikTok has not been asked for UK user data by the Chinese government and would not provide even if asked, a company executive said in a letter to a parliamentary committee.

Liz Kanter, the video-sharing platform’s director of government relations said the company is “committed to being transparent about where requests for data have been made by countries around the world”.

There have long been concerns around TikTok – including among MPs – over its links to China because its parent company, ByteDance, was founded in the country and critics have raised fears data could be passed to the Chinese state.

In her letter to Tory MP Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Ms Kanter said TikTok is “separate” from a ByteDance subsidiary incorporated in China and its employees “do not have access” to TikTok users’ personal data.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we have not been asked for TikTok UK user data by the Chinese government or the CCP, we have not provided such data to the Chinese government or the CCP and we would not do so if asked,” she said.

“We recognise the need for scrutiny about the way in which companies handle user personal data.

“As a company, we prioritise ensuring strong protections and governance when handling our users’ data and we strive to create public transparency around our data practices, including issues such as data storage and access.

“We believe that being transparent about data storage and access is important not just for Government and regulators, but also for our users.”

Scrutiny on the social media giant increased last month when, as part of an update to its privacy policy, the platform confirmed in specific circumstances some TikTok staff in China and other countries were allowed to access UK and EU user data “based on a demonstrated need to do their job”.

In her letter, Ms Kanter said such access “is limited and subject to strict security controls and authorisation approval protocols”.

“For UK users’ personal data that is accessed by any employee, including anyone based in China (or anywhere in the world), we employ a range of system access controls, encryption, and network security protocols to prevent the employee sharing the data with anyone without permission to access it, either within the company or externally,” she said.

“TikTok data is divided into different levels of confidentiality according to the degree of sensitivity; the higher the level of confidentiality, the stricter the approval process.”

Ms Kanter reaffirmed the company’s plans to begin storing UK and wider European user data in Europe, with a data centre in Dublin expected to become operational in 2023.

TikTok user data is currently stored in the US and Singapore.

“As with any large international company, international data flows remain necessary to operate a global business,” Ms Kanter said.

“At the same time, we are continuing to work towards our goal of minimising data flows outside of Europe and reducing remote access even further, both in terms of the scope of access required and the number of business functions with access in the first place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented