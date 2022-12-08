Starmer: Labour ready to partner with business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer: Labour ready to partner with business

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 11.17am Updated: December 8 2022, 4.03pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the party’s business conference in Canary Wharf (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks at the party’s business conference in Canary Wharf (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has declared Labour is “ready to partner” with business as he pitched the party as the answer to the UK’s economic woes.

The next Labour government will make Britain the “high-growth, homegrown start-up hub of the world” as it forges its future outside the European Union, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told a gathering of 350 business leaders in London.

The audience making up Labour’s “biggest ever” business conference was evidence the party had changed, Sir Keir said as he highlighted the party’s pro-business credentials.

He told the gathering in London’s Canary Wharf on Thursday: “I believe that to drive Britain forward, we need a partnership and I’m here to say, Labour is ready, ready to partner with you.

“Because we’re not just a pro-business party, we’re a party that is proud of being pro-business.”

Sir Keir criticised the Tory governments of the last 12 years for their “failure to seize the opportunities”, “short-termism” and “sticking-plaster politics”.

He continued: “What I’m focused on is how Labour can remedy that historic wrong because it’s going to be our job to tackle the long-term challenges to give Britain a new business model.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised 12 years of Tory governments
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised 12 years of Tory governments (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Reeves said Britain is at a “post-Brexit crossroads” and must “seize upon bold thinking to propel us forward” as she set out details of Labour’s vision.

The shadow chancellor vowed to break down barriers preventing firms from growing.

“Fast-growing firms already contribute £1 trillion to our economy and employ 3.2 million people.

“But I have heard time and again from business about the stubborn obstacles preventing them from scaling up and realising their potential, about issues with access to finance, especially patient capital, and the difficulty of turning brilliant ideas in our universities into commercial reality.

Labour business conference
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves during the Labour business conference at Canary Wharf (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Think, then, what we could achieve together if we remove those obstacles.

“The prize will be felt not only in new opportunities for those with the vision, the talent and the desire to seize them, but in wealth that will flow into our communities across our country, in pride in those successful new businesses, and in a more prosperous and more dynamic Britain.”

She welcomed the publication of a review carried out by independent peer and former Goldman Sachs economist Lord Jim O’Neill into the UK’s start-up industry, saying the “radical plan” sends the message that “Labour is back in business”.

It recommends removing barriers to institutional investment in firms with records of high growth while also giving “real” independence to the state-owned British Business Bank.

Ms Reeves disagreed when asked whether it could be risky to encourage pension funds to invest in potentially dodgy start-ups.

She said: “What I see is a huge pot of money not returning the returns that pension savers in other countries do.”

Returns for pension savers could be 10% higher if “just a small fraction” of those pension savings were invested into start-ups because of the huge growth potential, she added.

