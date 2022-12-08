Robertson: Limited time for UK Government to discuss EU law Bill with Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robertson: Limited time for UK Government to discuss EU law Bill with Scotland

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 11.56am
Angus Robertson appeared before a Scottish Parliament committee on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Constitution Secretary has said time is running out for the UK Government to meaningfully consult with Scotland about the impacts of its retained EU law Bill on the devolution settlement.

Angus Robertson hit out at the lack of engagement with UK ministers over the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill – which has been described as a bonfire of previously European laws still on the UK statute book.

The Bill will allow the UK Government to amend, repeal or replace the more than 2,000 pieces of retained EU law more easily, as well as including a clause that would mean all legislation would be absorbed or repealed at the end of 2023.

The Scottish Government has been outspoken in its opposition to the legislation in principle – with the Constitution Secretary again saying to a parliamentary committee on Thursday the Bill should be “withdrawn immediately”.

But he also raised the engagement he has had with Whitehall on the legislation, telling MSPs on the Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee he had “zero input” on the Scottish Government’s position about the impact of the Bill, claiming that the legislation would allow for the UK Government to make decisions in devolved areas.

Mr Robertson said: “I am incredulous that this is the situation that we find ourselves in.

“It is being foisted on us and it is the worst possible advertisement for how devolution is being disregarded by the UK Government.”

But the minister left the door open for talks between the UK Government and the devolved administration, although time is tight.

“Now that we know, and we have learned this only with the last few weeks, that the UK Government is going to press ahead, is going to be working to the tightest timescale, we’re going to have to work very, very quickly,” he said.

“But the UK Government has a very, very narrow window of time to give any credibility to the claim that they’re working with devolved administrations on this.

“If they’re already doing write-rounds in Whitehall asking UK Government departments to provide lists of rationale for what should and shouldn’t be retained, and they’re doing that without the full and active involvement of devolved institutions, then any claim to wanting to make devolution to work in any meaningful way is for the birds.”

