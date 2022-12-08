Some children’s mental health service waits ‘too long’, Sturgeon concedes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A P7 pupil posted online “if anyone felt like they wanted to die” after failing to receive either a diagnosis or treatment from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), MSPs have been told.

After hearing about the experience of the youngster – identified only as Charlie – Nicola Sturgeon conceded that some youngsters were waiting “too long” for treatment from CAMHS.

She had been challenged about the case by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who said the schoolboy had first been referred to CAMHS in January 2020 and had had a video consultation with a doctor in April that year.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar challenged Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister’s Questions (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Mr Sarwar said that more than two-and-a-half years later, the youngster and his family were still waiting.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader said: “He has had no diagnosis, and without treatment Charlie has become withdrawn and doesn’t like to spend time with other children.

“His mother found a video he had posted to TikTok where he asked if anyone felt like they wanted to die because they were so different.”

Mr Sarwar continued: “Charlie’s mum told the CAMHS service, but they said it would make no difference to his waiting time. They told her it could be another two years before Charlie receives the support he needs.

“This is not good enough.”

Adding that 8,873 had had their referrals to CAMHS for help rejected in the last year, and that there were 1,248 children and young people who had been waiting more than a year for treatment, he challenged the First Minister, asking her: “How have you let it get so bad?”

Ms Sturgeon said that “obviously Charlie’s experience is not acceptable”, adding that she was willing to look at his case.

“It is the case that there are waits for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services that are too long,” she said.

“But it is also the case that there is significant action being taken that is reducing already these long waits.”

Waiting times for CAMHS treatments have seen “the most positive changes for over half a decade”, the First Minister said.

She told Holyrood: “The overall CAHMS waiting list has decreased in the latest quarter by 1,398 children since the previous quarter.

“Children waiting over 18 weeks have decreased by 658 since the previous quarter and children waiting over 52 weeks have decreased by 281.

“Actually, that marks the first time there has been a decrease in all three waiting lists since September 2016.”

She continued: “Nobody is denying there is a significant issue here, but we are now seeing decreases in the numbers of children waiting over 18 weeks, the numbers waiting over 52 weeks as well and the overall waiting list is also decreasing.

“The significant investment, the increase in the workforce is now having an impact where we need to see it and we need to continue that.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “One in every two referrals to CAMHS is actually seen within 10 weeks, and of course health boards have a duty to prioritise those who need to be seen most quickly.”

But Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton told the SNP leader: “What we have just heard from Anas Sarwar is devastating.

“Charlie is by no means alone, not by a long shot and the situation is desperate.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said that “young people are battling the long shadow of lockdown, anxiety and depression without support”, as he criticised the Scottish Government for cutting £38 million from this year’s budget for mental health.

He told Ms Sturgeon: “You only get one childhood, and waiting month, after month after month for help can shatter those formative years.”

The First Minister responded by noting that spending on mental health had doubled since the SNP came to power, with the number of people working in CAMHS up by 110%.

She stated: “There are significant challenges in waiting times for CAMHS, we take that extremely seriously.

“But it is right to point to progress. There is real progress being made because of the actions, the focus and the determination of this Government.”